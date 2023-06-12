The 11th Fast and Furious part will be shown in cinemas from April 2025

wish you success

According to NRC journalist Tristan Theerlinck, the fast and furiousThe films have always been huge successes, despite negative reviews. He points out that this success is not just because of film stars and extravagant scenes. Many of the actors who starred in these films, such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Michelle Rodriguez, have become mega stars for their roles in these films. fast and furious,

His link insisted that the reason for the success of the series is fast and furious Always keeping up with the times. In the past, audiences wanted big action movies with lots of spectacular stunts. Director Justin Lin responded by giving the series a more extravagant twist. While Dominique and her crew are still anti-heroes, they start Fast & Furious 6 (2013) Working for the government to fight global villains.

As the Marvel Universe emerged and took over Hollywood, the landscape of action movies changed. since release iron Man Everything got bigger in 2008 and it was not just about action but also about supernatural powers and characters that could amaze the audience. Marvel movies became major blockbusters, but fast and furious Succeeded in holding on. He turned Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham into indestructible superheroes capable of surviving even fiery explosions. according to their link fast and furious Also drew inspiration from Marvel by making the heroes more human and less masculine.