The 17 Best Pokemon Games Ever

Ha There have been many entries in the Pokémon franchise, but which ones were really the best? From mobile to Nintendo Switch and everything in between, we’ve ranked the top 15.

Pokémon is officially the highest-grossing franchise of all time, grossing an estimated massive $95 billion since its debut in 1996 across many forms of media including television, print, and movies.

They have also had a very successful line of video games and have put out many titles over the years. In the last 10 alone there have been over 50 additions to the series. But which are the best?

The article continues after the announcement.

The best pokemon games of all time

17. Let’s Go! Eevee & Pikachu

pokemon company

Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu are the first titles for the Nintento Switch, released in 2018. They are a direct remake of 1999’s Pokémon Yellow for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

Unlike any other entry in the series, they used the GO format to catch Pokémon, which were fully visible in the overworld for the first time, and the only way to fight was through Trainers and not in the wild.

The Pokéball Plus accessory was a fun way to catch creatures and allowed players to “throw” the ball, mimicking the way it is done in real life games.

The article continues after the announcement.

16. Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Released in November 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are remakes of Diamond and Pearl for DS. Set in the Sinnoh region, you are tasked with saving the world from Team Galaxia and their evil leader Helio.

While it maintains many aspects of the originals, there’s also new content like an all-new Underground, the ability to walk your ‘mon out of their Poké Ball, and more.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the games also include the National Pokédex up to Gen IV, giving players a whopping 493 Pokémon to catch.

The article continues after the announcement.

15.X and Y

pokemon company

Like Sol y Luna, X & Y was also released on 3DS, this time in October 2013 in the West. He brought trainers to the Kalos region and introduced 72 new species with Generation VI.

It paved the way for future games in the series, as it was the first set of titles to use a grid of eight directions when walking instead of four, and allowed players to move diagonally for the first time.

The new Pokémon Care feature was also added, which allowed users to use the console’s touch screen for a more personalized and intimate gaming experience.

The article continues after the announcement.

14. Sun and Moon

Transporting the Kanto Trainers to a location primarily based in Hawaii, Sun & Moon saw players face trials in the Alola region, rather than the traditional Gym battles known throughout the series.

The Pokédex also received an update and was replaced by the Rotomdex, an actual Pokémon in guide form.

13. Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

2014 saw the release of remakes of the hit 2002 Game Boy Advance titles Ruby and Sapphire. Aptly named Omega and Alpha, they brought 2D pixel gaming into the modern age on Nintendo 3DS.

The article continues after the announcement.

One of the main takeaways for Pokéfans was the addition of Cosplay Pikachu, a special female version that could change outfits, in which the costume would also change one of its moves.

It also brought the Mega Evolutions and Mega Stones from X & Y, as well as adding new ones that didn’t exist previously. And the soundtrack was improved.

12. Pokémon GO

It’s hard to deny that Niantic’s Pokemon GO hasn’t relinquished mobile gaming reign since its release for iOS and Android in July 2016. In fact, the Nintendo collaboration hit 1 billion global downloads in early 2019 and a whopping $3 billion in revenue.

Being able to play the beloved franchise on your phone while on the go is a big sell for many, and the idea of ​​seeing your favorite pocket monsters “in real life” understandably excites even the most die-hard of trainers.

The game is also constantly being updated, with many new events, Community Days for a chance to catch rare Pokémon, and special tasks added throughout the year.

11. Pokémon Colosseum is one of the best games in the saga

pokemon company

This Nintendo GameCube classic was arguably one of the best games on the system, launching players into the Orre region to recover Shadow Pokémon from the clutches of the evil Gang Cifer who were sealing the hearts of creatures to quench their emotions. .

Not only was the story absolutely phenomenal, but the battles felt immersive and developed for the time. It wasn’t like the Game Boy Advance titles, where Pokémon moved slightly when hit; they actually went through full motions and reacted when hit.

10. Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

Scarlet and Purple are considered revolutionary in the franchise, mainly because they are the first truly open-world games in the series, but also because they broke records upon launch.

Set in the Paldea region, the games give you the freedom to go wherever you want at your own pace. There are three main storylines: gym battles to win, special Pokémon to defeat and Team Star leaders to defeat, and a ton of post-game content that makes it incredibly compelling.

Unfortunately, the games launched with performance issues including weird crashes and some serious lag, prompting Nintendo to apologize and promise to fix them. However, if you can get past those issues, you’ll have a great time playing these games.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

9. Black and White

Black and White for the Nintendo DS arrived in the West in March 2011, and they have consistently been called one of the best stories in the entire series. Set in the Unova region, players face off against Team Plasma, an evil group bent on wreaking destruction.

150 new Pokémon were introduced to the game’s Pokédex, making it the largest addition to the roster at the time since 2002’s Ruby and Sapphire for the Game Boy Advance.

While many newer games in the franchise are labeled as easier, Black and White’s difficulty pacing was quite difficult, and experienced players enjoyed the return of the challenge.

8. Sword and Shield

pokemon company

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been one of the last installments of the main series of Pokémon for Nintendo Switch. Released on November 15, 2019, the games brought a new region, Galar, which is based on the United Kingdom, as well as a new Dynamax and Gigantamax battle feature.

With the addition of the Galar Pokédex, players saw hundreds of new Pokémon added to the mix and new regional forms, such as Ponyta, Corsola, and Weezing.

The Gen VIII titles quickly broke records and sold a staggering six million units in the first weekend alone, quickly shifting to become the most successful release on the Switch until the advent of Scarlet and Purple.

7. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

We return to Alola in November 2017, this time with an alternate history.

Five new Pokémon and a handful of Z-Moves were added, as well as improvements to the Rotomdex, such as becoming affectionate towards the player and being able to obtain items through the Broken Lotus, a feature that gave the creature additional powers.

It was ranked 84th with critic reviews on Metacritic, which was three points lower than the first Sun and Moon games, though it was less successful among fans with a score of 7.7.

6. Black 2 and White 2

Returning to Unova in 2012, Black and White 2 were the sequels to the title on Nintendo DS. Set two years after the events of its predecessors, the games opened up new locations and added three gym leaders, as well as a new champion.

Like the first titles, the post-game added sections that were previously inaccessible, making it more interesting.

5. Legends Pokemon Arceus

Pokémon Arceus Legends was the return that many Pokémon fans were waiting for. The semi-open world game takes players to an ancient Sinnoh known as the Hisui region, where they are tasked with surveying different environments to create the first Pokédex.

What made this spin-off so exciting was the way you could interact with wild Pokémon. Sneaking up and catching creatures on the fly, running away from dangerous dominant Pokémon that wouldn’t hesitate to attack you, or just observing each species in its natural habitat was incredibly refreshing.

4. Pokémon Platinum

pokemon company

The definitive Gen IV game, Pokemon Platinum, or Pokémon Platinum, brings the Diamond and Pearl games together and bundles them into a nearly seamless experience.

Set in the Sinnoh region, it follows the player as he attempts to save the world from the clutches of Team Galaxy boss Helio. The story is full of twists and turns that keep you entertained every step of the way.

3. Pokémon XD: Dark Tempest, the sequel that is also one of the best Pokémon games

Set five years after the events of Pokémon Colosseum, XD: Dark Tempest focuses on a new trainer named Michael who vows to thwart the Cifer Gang’s plans for world domination.

Not only are there new Pokemon to purify, but Dark Lugia also plays a big part in the story, and the final game showdown is one of the best events in the entire franchise – it’s VERY epic.

2. Pokémon Emerald

Like Platinum for Gen IV, Emerald is the best version of Gen III. Not only does it include Battle Frontier, but you can also catch Rayquaza.

There’s no single team of villains, either: both Team Aqua and Magma fight to assert dominance and awaken Groudon and Kyogre, meaning players have double the work if they want to save the Hoenn region.

Although we’ve added Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire to this list, it’s hard to argue that the nostalgic allure of Emerald’s 2D graphics and midi-style soundtrack don’t deserve to rank high—almost, but not quite.

1. HeartGold and SoulSilver, the best Pokémon games

pokemon company

HeartGold and SoulSilver are the 2010 Nintendo DS remakes of the 1999 Game Boy Color Gold and Silver games, which introduced the second generation for the first time. And I say more, if this remake did not exist, the first on this list would be Gold and Silver, along with Pokémon Crystal. At Dexerto we are quite clear that they are the best games in the entire Pokémon saga.

This remake retells the story of the Johto region and opens up Red, Blue, and Yellow’s Kanto region in the post-game, making it a giant compared to recent games in the series like Sword. and Shield, which only has a handful of small events after the main story.

With a user score of 9.2 on rating website Metacritic, HG/SS are ranked as the best Pokemon games of all time, something we totally agree with.

We will have to see how time treats Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple to see if we make room for it on this list.