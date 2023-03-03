The 17 new skins coming to CS:GO with the Revolution Case

After 224 days, players from Counter Strike: Global Offensive they can enjoy a new box. The Revolution Case brings to shooter 17 new skins, some somewhat peculiar that manga and anime lovers will like. All of them have been designed by artists from the community, but it has not been the only new thing that comes to the video game. The official blog also confirms the launch of a capsule with 21 stickers which have also been created by artists from the Workshop. Besides, a new one arrives kit musical by Denzel Curry.

The Revolution Case can boast of being the most anticipated box in the history of CS:GO. 224 days have passed since the release of the Recoil Case and the record for the CS20 Casea box that took 219 days to reach the shooter. Possibly this wait has not mattered to players who do not use skins or trade in the market of Steam, but there is a large part of the community that is dedicated to, and passionate about, collecting all of these skins. This long-awaited release brings the 17 new skins which we show below.

Skins of the Revolution casethe new box of CS:GO

Among these 17 aspects, one could highlight the M4A4 | Temukau created by force, without a doubt the skin more viral on social networks due to its relationship with anime. They have also impressed AWP | Doodle Lore and AK47 | Headshot. To all this must be added the gloves clutch case as special rare items. What are your favourites?

On the other hand, it has been added capsule of 21 stickers priced at $0.99 call Espionage Sticker Capsule. In addition, the new musical kit arrives ULTIMATE by Denzel Currydisc that includes the hits of “Walkin”, “ULTIMATE” and more from his 2022 album “Melt My Eyez See Your Future«.

