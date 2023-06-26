The 17-year-old who stabbed a former classmate at Hoofdorp school brought a weapon ‘out of fear’

The 17-year-old boy who stabbed a 15-year-old former classmate at a school in Hofdorp last October brought a knife because he feared the victim would do the same. The young offender said this before the Noord-Holland court. They today sentenced him to three months’ juvenile detention and training.

The judge wants the boy to be closely monitored for the time being. He will also receive a three-month suspended prison sentence with a two-year probationary period, will have to wear an ankle bracelet for three months, obey a curfew and cooperate with relief efforts. The boy must pay 780 euros in compensation to the victim and is not allowed to have contact with her during his probationary period.

knife in the shed As planned, on the morning of October 31, 2022, the boy went to work. He waited for his victim at the school and asked her to walk with him to a nearby shed. The boy had hidden a knife in that shed, which he took out. He stabbed both the thighs of the victim with a knife. After this, not only did he feel a lot of pain, but he was also very scared.

The court gives weighty consideration to the risk taken by the 17-year-old juvenile in this action. ,We are fortunate that the victim was not more seriously injured,” the judgment said. According to the judge, the suspect could easily have struck the vital organs of the body, “with all the consequences”. The fact that he had already threatened someone else with a knife in May and also stolen a scooter in October also factored into the boy’s sentence. Text continues below video

The court often observes that fear is the reason for young people arming themselves. “The truth is that this fear is driving more and more young people to carry knives, which increases the likelihood that they will use them in fights, putting people at risk of injury or even death.” Will be,” she stresses the danger of carrying a knife. , NH spoke to then-17-year-old Bob (not his real name) of Hoofdorp in 2020, who painted the same picture, He also regularly carried a knife with him. “If they’re going to impose it on me, I want to have something in my pocket too,” he explained of his choice at the time.

stabbed to death while pinning The municipality of Haarlemmermeer has been trying for years to reduce gun ownership among youth through campaigns, information etc. gun fundraiser, The reason for this was the death of 64-year-old Tom Menting. In late 2019, he was stabbed to death by two 15-year-old boys in front of his wife when he wanted to withdraw money at the Tullenberg shopping center in Hofdorp.

Still in a school yard in Hoofdorp in May 2021 A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by his partner And one such incident happened last year. In the first case, the victim was stabbed eight times and lost a part of his thumb while fighting. The court convicted the criminal of attempted murder, after which he had to spend eleven months in prison.