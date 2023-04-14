The 20 Best series of the moment to watch on Prime Video in 2023 – Pixel Nerd

With the advancement of technology and the popularization of streaming services, it has never been easier to have access to a wide variety of audiovisual content. And among the main players in the market, Amazon Prime Video is gaining more and more prominence. With a vast catalog of series and films, the platform has conquered the public with high-quality productions and captivating stories. Thinking about it, we selected the 20 best series of the moment to watch on Prime Video in 2023. So, prepare the popcorn and choose your next marathon!

1. Swarm

Swarm is a horror and acid comedy series created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star named Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown), which has an aesthetic and musical genre very similar to that of the singer Beyoncé. Ni’Jah’s fan club is called “The Swarm”, similar to Beyoncé’s “Beyhive”. Dre’s obsession with the singer takes her to dark and violent places as she stalks and kills people who insult her muse on social media.

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The series explores the origin of the Rings of Power, the dark forces that created them and the heroes who faced them in the Second Age of Middle-earth. Follow the adventures of Elves, Dwarves, Men and Hobbits on an epic quest to stop the evil Sauron’s return and save the world from darkness.

3. The Boys

The Boys is an American superhero television series based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series follows a group of vigilantes calling themselves “The Boys”, who aim to expose and combat corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers and fame. The series is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities sponsored by the Vought company, who hide their crimes and secrets. The series is an acidic and violent satire of the superhero genre, which shows the darker and more human side of characters with superpowers.

4. No Limits

without limits is a miniseries of historical drama and adventures that narrates the first boat trip around the world, made by the explorers Fernão de Magalhães (Rodrigo Santoro) and Juan Sebastián Elcano (Álvaro Morte) in the 16th century. sailors, they left Spain in search of a new way to the Spice Islands, but ended up facing storms, famine, disease, mutinies and hostile tribes. Over the course of three years, they discovered new territories, cultures and animals, and proved that the Earth was round. A feat that forever changed commerce, economics and knowledge at the time.

5. Reacher

reacher is an action series that follows Jack Reacher, a former military police officer who uses his skills to investigate suspicious situations and take on ruthless criminals. In its first season, Reacher arrives in a small town in Georgia and becomes the prime suspect in a series of murders. To prove his innocence and uncover the truth, he teams up with the local sheriff and a young lawyer. Together they uncover a web of conspiracy and corruption involving very powerful people who won’t be easy to bring down.

6. The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy television series based on the books by Robert Jordan. The story follows Moiraine, a powerful woman who is part of a magical order called the Aes Sedai. She takes five village youths on a dangerous adventure, as she believes one of them is the reincarnation of a legendary hero who can save or destroy the world. The series premiered on Prime Video in November 2021 and stars Rosamund Pike.

7. Sun

Sun is a series that portrays the life of Pedro Dom, a boy who gets involved with drugs and becomes one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro. At the same time, we follow the struggle of his father, Victor Dantas, a police officer who has dedicated his career to combating drug trafficking and who tries to rescue his son from violence. Based on real events, the series shows how love and hate can mix in a family relationship marked by conflict and redemption.

8. Fleabag

Fleabag is a series that mixes comedy and drama to portray the life of a modern woman in London. She tries to heal from an emotional wound while dealing with the difficulties of relating to her family, her loves and her own conscience. With a wry, sarcastic look, she breaks the fourth wall to share her innermost thoughts and feelings with the audience.

9. Modern Love

modern love is an anthological series that presents different love stories inspired by the homonymous column of The New York Times. Each episode explores a facet of love in its many forms: romantic, sexual, familial, platonic, lost, and redeemed. With a stellar cast that includes the likes of Kit Harington, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Minnie Driver, the series shows how surprising, challenging, fun and exciting love can be in modern life. Modern Love is a series for those who believe that any form of love is worth it.

10. Upload

Upload is a comedy and science fiction series created by Greg Daniels, which takes place in the year 2033. The story accompanies the young programmer Nathan Brown, who, after an untimely death, has his conscience loaded in Lakeview, a kind of post-war digital paradise. -life. There, he meets and falls in love with Nora, a customer service employee who takes care of him. However, he still has to deal with his possessive girlfriend Ingrid, who is still alive and able to visit him virtually. Furthermore, he suspects that her death was not an accident, but murder.

11. This is Us

This is Us is a drama series that follows the daily life of the Pearson family during several different timelines. The story begins in 1979, when the couple Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) await the birth of their triplets: Kate, Kevin and Randall. However, one of them dies during childbirth and they decide to adopt a newborn that was abandoned in the same hospital. The series chronicles the challenges, joys and pains of the Pearson family over the years, exploring the relationships between parents and children, siblings and partners. This is Us is a series that thrills, surprises and inspires by portraying life as it is.

12. Mystery at Sea

When the crew of Kinloch Bravo prepares to return home after a long period on the oil rig, a dense and inexplicable fog envelops them and isolates them from the rest of the world. With no contact with the mainland and no hope of rescue, they begin to face environmental pressures, growing paranoia and internal tensions. But the worst is yet to come, as a supernatural force manifests itself on the platform and starts a macabre game with the crew. Who will survive the mystery at sea?

13. Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six is a Prime Video series based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The series tells the story of one of the most famous rock bands of the 70s, from its formation to its sudden breakup at the height of its success. Through testimonials from the members and other people involved, the series reveals the backstage of the creation of the album Aurora, the tensions, the romances, the drugs and the inspirations behind the songs. The series is clearly inspired by real bands like Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, and features a strong cast such as Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse.

14. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

In 1950s New York, Miriam “Midge” Maisel has the perfect life: a successful husband, two adorable children, and a posh apartment on the Upper West Side. But when her husband leaves her for another woman and reveals that he’s been stealing jokes from other comedians, Midge decides to take the stage at the Gaslight Café and vent about her situation. To her surprise, she elicits laughs from the audience and discovers her gift for stand-up comedy. With the help of Susie Myerson, a tough and loyal agent, Midge embarks on a journey to become a comedy star, facing prejudices, competition and personal challenges along the way.

15. The Wilds

The Wilds: Wild Lives is a drama series that follows the struggle for survival of a group of teenagers who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. However, they don’t know that they are part of a secret social experiment that tests their physical and emotional limits. Each of them has a story, a secret and a trauma that will be revealed throughout the series.

16. Peripherals

Peripherals is a science fiction series based on the book by William Gibson, the father of cyberpunk. The series is produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr and Jack Reynor. The story takes place in two different times: the present, where Flynne (Moretz) is a waitress in a rural town, and the future, where Wilf (carr) is a publicist in post-apocalyptic London. When Flynne replaces his brother Burton (reynor) in a virtual reality game, she witnesses a murder that has implications for both worlds. The series explores themes such as technology, conspiracy, identity and survival.

17. Island

The story revolves around Won Mi Ho, an arrogant and selfish woman who is banished to Jeju Island by her father. There, she discovers that the island is a place where evil lurks and that she is the reincarnation of a priestess who can seal away the forces of darkness. She enlists the help of Ban, a mysterious exorcist who has a connection to her past, Giovanni, an Italian priest who comes to the island to investigate supernatural phenomena, and Gungtan, a monster hunter who works for a secret organization.

18. Farzi

Sunny is a talented artist who needs to save his grandfather’s print shop from bankruptcy. He has a genius but dangerous idea: create the perfect counterfeit bill that can fool any detector. He teams up with Firoz, a childhood friend who knows the criminal underworld. Together they come into contact with Mansoor Dalal, the king of counterfeiting in India, who is willing to pay a fortune for Sunny’s banknotes.

19. Them

Them is an Amazon Prime Video horror anthology series that explores the horror of racism in the United States in different times and places. Each season tells a different story about a black family facing prejudice, violence and the supernatural in their new home. The first season, called Them: Covenant, takes place in 1953 and follows the Emorys, a couple who move from North Carolina to a white neighborhood in Los Angeles, where they are the target of hostility and hauntings.

20. Jack Ryan