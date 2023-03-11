The 20 players who have earned the most money in VALORANT

Esports offer a job opportunity for people who are talented at playing certain video games. The sector means an opportunity to be able to have a career from which to generate an economic cushion with a stable salary. One of the factors that helps the stability of professionals is not only the salary of the respective clubs, but also the part of the prize (prize pool) that corresponds to them when they are proclaimed champions of a tournament. like the rest of esportsVALORANT is no exception.

One of the factors that plays against VALORANT is its youth as a video game and electronic sport. Upon completing three years of life next June, professionals have not yet been able to accumulate millions in amounts. Also, the shooter It was released in the midst of a global pandemic, so holding international championships was not possible until 2021. In any case, esports have evolved enough to have a solid structure that is easily recognizable as elite. According to data from Esports Earningsare the players who have won the most money thanks to the FPS tournament prizes:

crashies (NRG) – $153,650 Victor (NRG) – $152,650 FNS (NRG) – $150,760 marved – $149,150 Yay – $139,440 sadhak (LOUD) – $11,560 sacy (Sentinels) – $116,163 ShahZaM (G2 Esports) – $114,807 dapr (G2 Esports) – $113,907 zombies – $113,550 sick – $113,507 BONECOLD (Team Vitality) – $111,090 CNed (Natus Vincere) – $108,690 starxo (KOI) – $107,143 nAts (Team Liquid) – $107,265 Chronicle (Fnatic) – $107,026 d3ffo – $106,250 Sheydos (KOI) – $106,240 TenZ (Sentinels) – $104,754 Redgar (Team Liquid) – $104,186

Staying in the elite has a prize

Many of the players on the roster have achieved the title of VALORANT Champions. However, there are three cases that stand out above the rest: those of OpTic Gaming, Sentinels and Gambit Gaming players. The three clubs were proclaimed champions of a masters of the shooter (Reykjavik and Berlin respectively) but never won a World Cup. Anyway, the players stay on the list thanks to the fact that they have constantly fought for the top positions in the tournaments. It should be remembered that not only the champion gets a part of the prize poolbut it is distributed according to the result.

It should also be noted that one of the players who has stayed close to entering the top 20 in terms of awards is Vladyslav Shvets “Kiles”, currently at CASE Esports, with $103,950. The Spanish-Ukrainian was part of the Acend that was proclaimed world champion of the first VALORANT Champions in history. The data from Esports Earnings they only reflect the money accumulated through the prize poolthat is, it does not take into account the salary of clubs and income from other channels such as live broadcasts through Twitch or advertising agreements.

