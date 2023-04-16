The “200 IQ” Strategy with OMG Jungle Emojis

The playoffs of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) have concluded with JD Gaming revalidating their third regional title. JDG will be in charge of representing China together with Bilibili Gaming in the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES). However, the expected victory of JD has not implied that the playoffs have had surprises. Oh My God (OMG) has achieved its best result since 2017 and along the way has resorted to factors such as emojis to have small information advantages over its rivals.

OMG jungler Mao An “Aki” has explained through a live broadcast that he abused emojis in the match against Top Esports to get information about his rivals. The top of TES, Huang Ren-Xin «Wayward«, He is known for using emoticons a lot to provoke the rival and have a good time. Keeping this information in mind, Aki decided to use the emoticons constantly during the series -which ended with a 3-2 in favor of Oh My God- to give away the top rival.

The strategy was mainly based on using the emotes whenever he was near Wayward. If Aki used the emojis and the Top Esports player replied with another one, it meant that TES had vision on him. Therefore, thanks to this gesture, he knew that he had to redirect his pathing So as not to waste time. Instead, if Song Eui-jin’s partner “Rookie” not following the conversation, the jungler recognized that it was time to attack through a gank.

see more

During today’s stream, Aki confirmed that the reason why he kept emoting before gank during the game against TES is to see if Wayward emotes back at him. If Wayward emotes back, then there is vision in the bush… pic.twitter.com/qmqPpKbj3P — LoL Context-Chan (@LoLContextChan) April 11, 2023

OMG adds its best result since 2017

In this Spring Split Oh My God has achieved its best result since 2017: a fourth position. The Chinese team ran out of options to fight to represent the LPL internationally and for the title after losing 3-2 against Bilibili Gaming in the bottom bracket. The entity has reaped the rewards of leaving two talented players like Deng Zi-jian”shanji“or Lin Jian”believe me» grow throughout 2022. The last time OMG ranked this high was precisely in another spring season and the same position with Xie Tian-Yu «icon» as a star of the team.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.