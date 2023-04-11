The 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships will broadcast live

Prepare the popcorn, that the Pokémon Europe 2023 International Championship will have its own official live broadcast.

The championship, which will take place from April 14 to 16, be broadcast live on Twitch and will feature matchups between some of the best Trainers in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, Pokémon GO and, for the first time in an International Championship, Pokémon UNITE.

The broadcast schedules (which will be available only in English) will be:

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Friday, April 14: from 10 am to 10 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Saturday, April 15: from 10 am to 10 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Sunday, April 16: start of the finals at 11 am (Spanish peninsular time)

Commentators: Adam Watson, Joe Bernard, Kyle Sabelhaus, Ross Gilbert, Shelbie Bou

Pokemon official channel

JCC official channel

Pokémon GO

Friday, April 14: from 10 am to 1 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Saturday, April 15: from 10 am to 9 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Sunday, April 16: start of the finals at 10 am (Spanish peninsular time)

Commentators: Amanda L., Amandie, Caleb Peng, Ryan Hackel, Will Dunphy

Pokemon official channel

Pokémon GO official channel

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

Friday, April 14: from 10 am to 1 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Saturday, April 15: from 10 am to 1 pm (Spanish peninsular time)

Sunday, April 16: start of the finals at 10 am (Spanish peninsular time)

Commentators: Adam Dorricott, Kosta, Lee Provost, Lou Ackos-Cromie, Rosemary Kelley

Scarlet and Purple Official Channel

Pokemon official channel

Pokemon Unite