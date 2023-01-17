The 2023 Pokémon GO Tour already has a date and city

The face-to-face event Pokémon GO has been confirmed for the city of Las Vegas, in the U.S. This was announced by the official account. It will be a great celebration for the coaches who gather in the entertainment capital of the world.

Pokemon GO Tour – Las Vegas 2023

After last year’s success at the locations in Monterrey, Mexico, and in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, this new edition of the Pokémon GO Tour is expected to be a success for the application once again. It has also been announced that it will have the Favorite Hoenn Region Pokemon from Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire.

The communication mentions that in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Las Vegas), rare Pokémon can be found during this celebration, as well as surprises for fans.

Recounting what the past editions were like, and in particular Mexico, Alan Mandujano Business Development Manager for Emerging Markets at Niantic commented the following:

“It means a lot to me that people from Japan have been able to attend the Live Tour in Mexico, since they constantly have more activities of this nature and the fact that they will fly here just to live the experience in the country fills me with joy and excited by the impact of the event”

In addition to the Las Vegas event, there will be a Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn global on February 25 and 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. So trainers from anywhere in the world will be able to join. This event will feature a special research with Rhi from the Ultra GO Unit, and Pokémon can be discovered for the first time in the Hoenn region, as well as being able to buy a masterful research with Shiny Jirachi.

Shiny Jirachi – Shiny

We remain attentive to all the news of the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn.