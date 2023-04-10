The 2023 Spring Split final breaks the all-time LCK audience record

The final between T1 and Gen.G has meant history within the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK). For the first time in history, the three-time world champions have lost a final that has been played in the Spring Split. In addition, the current champions have added their second consecutive title, something they had not achieved to date. But beyond all sports issues, it has also been a historic event for the South Korean competition in terms of audiences.

According to data from Esports Charts, the final between T1 and Gen.G has reached a peak of 1,463,312 viewers. This means that the confrontation between both clubs for the Spring Split 2023 has become the most watched match in the history of the South Korean competition. With these data, the final of the Spring Split of 2022, also between the same two teams. Last year’s T1 vs. Gen.G reached 1,374,155 viewers.

The common denominator of all audiences of the Spring Split of the LCK is that T1 is the main claim of the league. The three-time champions are present in all the most-watched matches of the season, surpassing one million viewers in the aforementioned final and the playoff round against KT Rolster. The Telecom War reached 1,077,642 viewers. On the other hand, the first game in the playoffs against Gen.G did not exceed 950,000 spectators and the two remaining games, in the regular phase against Dplus KIA and the defending champions, exceeded 700,000 spectators.

The most watched rivalry in LCK history

The presence of T1 in the five most viewed games not only applies to the last Spring Split, also in the history of the competition. The three-time world champions star in all the most watched matches, however, there is another really striking aspect: most are matches against Gen.G. Of the five most-watched matches in the history of the competition, all the duels are between T1 and Gen.G, with more than a million viewers at all times. The only exception is the end of the Summer Split of 2021, which was attended by Dplus KIA and reached 1,315,849 spectators.

