The cinema spanned a full century, starting with a short clip of a jockey riding a horse named Roundhay Garden Scene. From the silent film era to Hollywood’s Golden Age, cinema has aged like fine wine, only improving with time as the industry’s performers learn and grow from previous productions. Furthermore, with the advancement of technology, the way movies are made has drastically changed, bringing in a whole new generation of filmmaking.

With so much evolution throughout cinematic history, it makes sense that the actors who starred in the films have changed as well. Hollywood’s Golden Age brought us Clark Gable, Orson Wells and Katherine Hepburn, some of the greatest actors of their time. Cut to 2023, modern cinema has inevitably introduced new talent. Here are the 25 greatest actors of our time.

25 Bryan Cranston

sony

AMC

Known for his role as Walter White on the hit series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston built a reputation as one of the best actors of our time. Winning a total of six Primetime Emmy Awards, Cranston even spent a lot of time on stage, winning a Tony for Best Actor in a Play for All the way. Cranston’s versatility knows no bounds when he stars in war movies like Saving Private Ryan while also making time for voiceover roles like in isle of dogs.

24 Natalie Portman

Fox Searchlight Pictures

He began his career at the age of 12 in Leon: The Professional, Natalie Portman immediately caught the attention of critics and audiences alike. She went on to star in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Closer, V for Vendetta, and the infamous Black Swan, which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. starring in Thor franchise established her as one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

23 scarlet johansson

Netflix

Scarlett Johansson has been an actor since childhood, starring in films such as Ghost World. As an adult, she started out strong in lost in translation, winning a BAFTA for her performance. Her career only continued to flourish, earning roles in films such as marriage story It is jojo rabbit, both of which earned him simultaneous Academy Award nominations. Not to mention her huge presence in the MCU as Black Widow.

22 Charlize Theron

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Charlize Theron made a name for himself in Hollywood through movies like cider house rules It is Devil’s Advocate. His performance in Monster earned her critical acclaim, including the Silver Bear and Academy Award for Best Actress. Her filmography includes such hits as Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious and Prometheus. In 2016, TIME named Theron one of the most influential people in the world.

21 Keanu Reeves

Warner Bros.

Only one man can be John Wick and Neo, and that man is Keanu Reeves. With a career spanning over 30 years, Reeves impressed with his breakthrough role in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, a role he reprized several times. Reeves went on to star in a variety of films, most notably Devil’s Advocate, Dracula It is Kings of the street. Reeves made a comeback through John Wicka welcome reminder of its awesomeness.

20 Johnny Depp

Walt Disney Studios Films

You may know him as Sweeney Todd, the Mad Hatter or Jack Sparrow, but his name is Johnny Depp. Depp made his film debut in The Nightmare on Elm Street before starring in the TV series 21 Jump Street. He began collaborating with Tim Burton in 1990 with Edward Scissor Hands. Depp has been critically acclaimed and commercially successful, one of the few actors to succeed in both areas.

19 Sigourney Weaver

20th century fox

The queen of science fiction didn’t earn that name overnight. Sigourney Weaver rose to fame after being cast as lead character Ellen Ripley in the iconic Foreigner franchise. The role was critically acclaimed and earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Over the years, Weaver has spawned a significant filmography, including Holes, Galaxy Mission It is avatarearning several accolades in the process.

18 Helena Bonham Carter

paramount movies

Having a small start in British cinema, Helena Bonham Carter came to prominence through A room with a view It is Village. She would gain more recognition through supporting roles, as seen in fight club, Howard’s EndIt is The king’s speech, the latter of which earned her a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Her roles range from the evil Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter for the loving mother in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory proving its versatility.

17 Christian Bale

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Known for his extreme method acting that cost him his health, there is no doubt that Christian Bale is one of the greatest actors of our time. starring in Sun Empire at the age of 13, Bale started his career early, gaining recognition for his leading roles in american psychopath It is the driver. He became Batman in The dark Knight trilogy, a role that earned him love and praise from critics and audiences alike.

16 Anne Hathaway

working title movies

Anne Hathaway played a prominent role in Princess’ diary, which later led to a series of family films like Enchanted Ella. His first role in an adult film was in Brokeback Mountainwhere she earned her way and arrived Rachel getting married, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Hathaway finally won a well-deserved Oscar for her performance in less Miserablerole for which she cut all her hair.

15 leonard di caprio

20th century fox

There is a reason that leonard di caprio is one of the highest paid actors in the world, and it’s not his good looks. At a young age, DiCaprio had already been recognized for his talents, receiving his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in What is eating Gilbert Grape. He went on to achieve stardom through Romeo + Juliet It is Titanic. In recent years, DiCaprio has proven himself to be more than just a heartthrob through films like The Return.

14 morgan freeman

Majestic Films International

Known for his distinctive deep voice, which has landed him several voice-over gigs over the years, morgan freeman is the most recognized actor of our time. Starring in several now-classic roles, including Lean on Me, Driving Miss Daisy, The Bucket List It is The Dark Knight Trilogy, Freeman has no shortage of phenomenal roles under his belt. Despite his age, he still continues to work, most recently starring in Coming 2 America.

13 Samuel L. Jackson

Miramax Filmes

Samuel L. Jackson is without a doubt one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood. Known for his work in films such as pulp Fiction, Juice It is jackie brown, Jackson is one of the greatest actors of our generation. As the second highest-grossing actor of all time, Jackson’s film choice has been overlooked by the Academy. In 2022, he received an Honorary Academy Award for his work as he has become a cultural icon.

12 Kate Winslet

Sony Pictures release

This English actress was relatively unknown in America until she starred in James Cameron’s epic Titanic. Kate Winslet is best known for period pieces such as Reason and sensibility It is feathers, but it was cast against type in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Winslet continues to amaze us with her talent, most recently on the TV series i am rute. She is more than worthy of being called one of the greatest actresses of our generation.

11 Octavia Spencer

Universal Pictures

Octavia Spencer broke new ground after scoring two consecutive Oscar nominations, becoming the first black woman to do so. After a decade of small roles, Spencer finally got the recognition he deserved for his award-winning performance in The help. Spencer only increased her reputation by bringing outstanding performances in movies like the shape of water.

10 Tom Hanks

20th century fox

Known for conquering dramatic and comic roles, Tom Hanks has a long history of phenomenal performances, including A League of Their Own, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump It is shipwrecked. Hanks has received a number of honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Legion of Honor and the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. Needless to say, Hanks has become a cultural icon thanks to his work.

9 Julianne Moore

sony

Julianne Moore rarely gets her dues as an actress. Starting your career in how the world turnsa daytime soap opera, Moore quickly branches out into film starring The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Shortcuts It is The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Best known for her work in Still Alice, she continues to impress us with her talents, showcasing her versatility to critics and audiences alike.

8 George Clooney

Warner Bros.

Best known for his time on the series emergency, George Clooney is a household name in Hollywood. A recipient of two Academy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award, Clooney is truly worthy of all the accolades he’s garnered, as he brings a presence to every role he takes on. In between From Dusk Till Dawn for Hail Caesar!it seems that there is no content if it is outside the limits of the actor.

7 joaquin phoenix

Pictures from Warner Bros.

This well-known method actor goes to deep extremes to get into his character. Known for his roles in gladiator, she It is Clown, Joachim Phoenix began his career alongside his brother River in the 1980s and received critical acclaim in To die. He has received numerous awards, including several Oscars for Best Actor. Whether you agree with his method acting or not, you can’t deny the natural talent he possesses on screen.

6 Kate Blanchett

focus features

Kate Blanchett is a versatile actress who conquers every role she takes on. The Australian actress began her career on stage, but rose to prominence for her performance as the title character in elizabeth. She has won two Academy Awards, four BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, and many other Tony and Emmy nominations. His most recent work in Tar only added to her acclaim, giving us yet another award-worthy performance.