Sometimes something as simple as selecting the right Pokémon for our confrontations in Pokémon GO can be the biggest question we can have, especially for raids.

However, for beginners it is more difficult to select the right Pokémon for raids or for other modalities of Pokémon GOand that is why having a guide of these characteristics is essential.

Well, to make it easier for you, we are going to point out the 25 strongest creatures for Pokémon GO for raids, for the Great League, for the Ultra League, and for the Master League.

We are going to offer you the name of the creature, and the best fast and charged attack that you could use in the confrontations in these modalities of Pokémon GO.

The 25 Strongest Pokemon In Pokemon Go (April 2023)

The best for raids

Primal Groudon with shot Sludge and Edge of the Abyss

Dark Mewtwo with Confusion and Mind Wave

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Primal Kyogre with Cascade and Primal Pulse

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Fiery Ring

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Fiery Ring

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Groudon with Shot Mud and Edge of the Abyss

Mega Houndoom with Scream and Foul Play

Dark Mamoswine with Dust and Avalanche

The best for the Great League

Registel steel with Focus glow and electrocannon

Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Scrafty with Counterattack and Foul Play

XL Medicham with Counterattack and Ice Punch

Trevenant with Darkclaw and Seed Bomb

The best for the Ultra League

XL Registeel with Focus Glow and Electro Cannon

Cresselia with Psyslash and Lunar Force

XL Pidgeot with Tornado and Feather Dance

Shadow Registeel with glow and electrocannon

Regirock with glow and electrocannon

The best for the Master League

Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch

Lugia with Dragon Tail and Air Attack

Giratina altered form with Dark Claw and Dragon Claw

Solgaleo with Fire Spin and Iron Head

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

As you can see, they are a series of creatures that you will now know where to best use according to the different modalities of Pokémon GO, and with this you will already have many advantages.

