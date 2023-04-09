Sometimes something as simple as selecting the right Pokémon for our confrontations in Pokémon GO can be the biggest question we can have, especially for raids.
However, for beginners it is more difficult to select the right Pokémon for raids or for other modalities of Pokémon GOand that is why having a guide of these characteristics is essential.
Well, to make it easier for you, we are going to point out the 25 strongest creatures for Pokémon GO for raids, for the Great League, for the Ultra League, and for the Master League.
We are going to offer you the name of the creature, and the best fast and charged attack that you could use in the confrontations in these modalities of Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO – Season 9: Singular Wishes
The 25 Strongest Pokemon In Pokemon Go (April 2023)
The best for raids
- Primal Groudon with shot Sludge and Edge of the Abyss
- Dark Mewtwo with Confusion and Mind Wave
- Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Primal Kyogre with Cascade and Primal Pulse
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Fiery Ring
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Fiery Ring
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Groudon with Shot Mud and Edge of the Abyss
- Mega Houndoom with Scream and Foul Play
- Dark Mamoswine with Dust and Avalanche
The best for the Great League
- Registel steel with Focus glow and electrocannon
- Galarian Stunfisk with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Scrafty with Counterattack and Foul Play
- XL Medicham with Counterattack and Ice Punch
- Trevenant with Darkclaw and Seed Bomb
The best for the Ultra League
- XL Registeel with Focus Glow and Electro Cannon
- Cresselia with Psyslash and Lunar Force
- XL Pidgeot with Tornado and Feather Dance
- Shadow Registeel with glow and electrocannon
- Regirock with glow and electrocannon
The best for the Master League
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Fire Punch
- Lugia with Dragon Tail and Air Attack
- Giratina altered form with Dark Claw and Dragon Claw
- Solgaleo with Fire Spin and Iron Head
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
As you can see, they are a series of creatures that you will now know where to best use according to the different modalities of Pokémon GO, and with this you will already have many advantages.
