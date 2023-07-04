The 291st horse procession resumed on Sunday in the restored Sint-Elukapel (Tamse).

The 291st edition of the horse parade took place in Tilrod on Sunday. As usual, it started back at Sint-Aloikapel. It was restored after the chapel was badly damaged by a truck three years earlier. “Great performance. She may carry it for the next few hundred years,” said Deacon DeCalver, who blessed the chapel.

The Confrarie Saint-Eloi made every effort to restore their beloved chapel to its former glory. The chapel was closed for three years after it was badly damaged by a careless truck driver. The convent went so far as to purchase the chapel from the church factory and renovate it at its own expense. Chairman Marcel Dubourg, 68, said: “We first tried to sit with the parties concerned to find a solution, but no one took responsibility.” (read more below photo)

© PVS

However, there may be consequences. “Great job done. The chapel has been there since 1721 and it may remain for many centuries,” said the deacon who blessed the chapel at the start of the procession. “A place of peace has once again been created for passers-by.” After the blessing, the cavalcade of about seventy horses set off on a journey around Tylrod. After the procession, the traditional blessing of horses and riders took place in St. Joseph’s Chapel. The program then concluded with an outdoor mass.