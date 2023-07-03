The 3 best movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Would you like to watch a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting recommendations for you today!

a star is born (2018)

Bradley Cooper |Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, and others |hbo maxCountry singer Jackson Maine arrives at a bar after a performance where he is mesmerized by the singing of waitress Ellie Campano. He was so impressed with her talent that he asked her to go on tour. Campano quickly becomes a sensation. Meanwhile, Maine is becoming more and more obsessed with her own drinking.

Roma (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón |Yalitza Aparicio, Diego Cortina Autrey, Marco Graf, et al |NetflixCleo is a young woman with Mixtec roots. She works as a nanny for a wealthy family of six in Roma, a suburb of Mexico City, in the turbulent 1970s. His work becomes more challenging due to the crumbling marriage of his parents. Meanwhile, his own life also takes an unexpected turn. It’s up to Cleo to keep it to herself.

pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino |John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, et al |sky showtimeA criminally in love couple – Honey Bunny and Pumpkin – rob a restaurant. Gangsters Jules and Vincent work for the powerful Marcellus Wallace. When the crime boss has to travel, Vincent reluctantly, and at the risk of his own life, promises to keep an eye on his wife Mia. Meanwhile, rising boxer Butch Coolidge runs into trouble with Wallace.