The 3 Kings of Pop – Your news from the Jemert Bekele region

Gemert – do you play wind instruments and are you looking forward to a great performance? Would you like to participate in a great project for a short period of time? This is possible because Excelsior Gemert is conducting another play-in.

Excelsior Gemert, in association with Eindracht, will present a special musical evening titled ‘3 Kings of Pop’ on January 6, 2024. The music of the various “Kings of Pop” takes center stage during this evening. You can think of big stars like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga or Madonna. There are also a number of solo artists who will be on stage that evening. Excelsior Gemert promises, “It will again be a special event for participants and visitors alike!” “Would you like to use your musical talents and contribute to this special evening, sign up for this play-in!”

The general terms and conditions can be read at www.excelsiorgemert.nl/play-in. You can also fill the registration form there till 15th July.

All instruments playing in concert band (including double bass) are welcome. Sometimes a choice has to be made regarding orchestral balance. Participants are asked to pay a fee for the project, Excelsior Gemert continues: “We will start with the first rehearsal after the summer holidays which you can attend.”

The ‘3 Kings of Pop’ rehearsals take place every Friday evening from 8.15pm to approximately 10.30pm at D’en Doorpel in Gemert. In addition, an additional rehearsal day has been planned for Sunday 29 October and Sunday 10 December. Saturday 6th January is the performance of ‘3 Kings of Pop’.