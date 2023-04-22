The 4 playoff guys studying for Kings League and Queens League

At the gates of the closing of the market of the kings leagueand with the start of the queens league Also looming on the horizon, it’s time to think about improvements over the first split. And by the way start the women’s competition on a better foot, which will absorb these changes.

Well, in a competition where the audience has so much weight, the league shuffles four types of playoffs ahead of the Final Foursolving the controversies of the first season of the Kings League, in which Ultimate Móstoles had almost no benefit despite being champion of the regular phase.

Which playoff option do you like the most? (Explanation below) — Kings League InfoJobs (@KingsLeague) April 17, 2023

The 4 types of playoffs for the new season of the Kings League and Queens League

That the champion barely has an advantage is something that is intended to be solved with the help of both the presidents and the community, who already voted in the first place for their new favorite modality. Although nothing will be like before, well the new 5-minute rule would be added to any of the optionsin which if the highest ranked team is trailing at the end of 40 minutes, an additional 5 minutes are granted to at least try to tie it.

First option – Advantage for 1st and 2nd classified

Both the leader and the runner-up in the regular phase qualify directly for the Final Four. Meanwhile, in the previous round, the 3rd faces the 6th and the 4th with the 5th for the other two places. Being out of 7th to 12th.

Second option – Advantage only for the champion

The regular phase champion is the only one classified directly to the Final Four. In the previous round the 2nd face the 7th, the 3rd with the 6th and the 4th with the 5th. Being out of 8th to 12th.

Third option – As before

Neither team qualifies directly to the Final Four. By position, the first 8th ranked in the league face each other. Being out of 9th to 12th.

Fourth option – Two previous rounds and 10 qualifiers