The 5 Best Esports Scholarships in the USA

Video games have long gone from being a hobby to a real job with great benefits. Esports is a rapidly expanding competitive industry. This change among many things also gained momentum in the American university world, with several leagues in different games every day the dream of obtaining a higher education thanks to the talent in games is becoming a reality for many.

In addition to getting scholarships, there are financial aid packages that various colleges and universities offer to students. Therefore, universities and colleges pay their educational expenses in exchange for playing esports for their institute.

EVO University Scholarship

The EVO College Scholarship for Players is a unique opportunity for the talented and dedicated to fulfill their gaming dreams. LA EVO offers an annual scholarship of US$10,000 in collaboration with the NYU Game Center institute for the study and practice of game design. The scholarship is for high school seniors or undergraduates in the US.

AIAS Foundation Scholarship

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) Foundation Scholarships are for U.S. citizens or permanent residents enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs. So if you are an aspiring gamer and want a career in video games. Student Scholars receive $2,500 tuition reimbursement, an all-expenses-paid trip to the DICE Summit, and a mentoring program.

Washington State School Esports Championship Scholarship

High school. GG and the Washington State School Esports Association (WSSEA). You have to compete in Smash, Rocket League, Valorant, Cosplay, Videography, Photography, and many other esports related events to get it.

RMU League of Legends Scholarship Program

Robert Morris University (RMU) offers a League of Legends scholarship to highly-skilled players. To avail the scholarship, you need to win the famous eSports game in the College Star League. Also, the scholarship covers 50% of your tuition, room and board fee.

Women On Scholarship

WomenIn and Girls for Gaming are offered to students and early professionals in game design, production, or business who aspire to make their mark in the gaming industry through their dedication, passion, and interest in advancing the interactive entertainment medium.