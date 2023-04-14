The 5 “Queens” of Horror to keep an eye on in 2023 – Pixel Nerd

The horror genre has never been so popular.

With slasher films breaking box office records and different directors and productions working on diversity, horror has never suffered a phase of reinvention as great as this one. And every horror movie needs a Scream Queen (Queen of Scream) to voice the feature and carry the entire plot to the end.

Between novices and experts, we at pixel nerd We decided to let you know which are the biggest artists of the genre to keep an eye on in 2023. Check it out below:

1. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts it may have strayed from its legacy of the past decade, but it’s making a comeback. Owner of Oscar-worthy performances as in Scream Queens, American Horror Story: Coven It is Scream 4the actress manages to embody the role of “mean girl” (bad girl) better than anyone else.

Currently, Roberts has been confirmed as part of the cast of the twelfth season of American Horror Storyanthology series of Ryan Murphy which always arrives with new episodes in the second half of the year.

2. Mia Goth

Also known as the granddaughter of Maria Gladys, Mia starred in two honorable horror films last year: X It is pearlin Ti Westwith performances worthy of being memorable… and that promise.

In addition to having worked in infinity pool beside Alexander Skarsgårdthe actress will star MaXXXine, the third act in the West franchise that arrives later this year. And now Marvel fans also have reason to celebrate her rise: the actress is now part of the cast Bladefuture MCU film arriving next year.

3. Dominique Fishback

If you are the type of person who likes streamings and think that there is nothing of the kind that can please you, here is your free pass to run to the Prime Video and watch Swarmslasher series created by Janine Nabers It is Donald Glover.

Dominique’s performance as a crazed fan capable of anything to protect the dignity of a pop singer will surprise and mesmerize you.

4. Jenna Ortega

ortega is the muse of the moment. Also included in the list of Xshe even gained visibility when she arrived with everything as Wandinha Addams, a series inspired by the iconic character of the dark Addams Family.

Jenna is now what you might call influential and should be called on for more projects in the same segment throughout the year.

5. Melissa Barrera

If there were mouths to criticize Barrera’s performance as Sam Carpenter last year, with the arrival of Panic VI they all fell silent. After all, as Sam, Melissa reinvented the final girl genre: never hook up with a psychopath’s daughter!

While we have no way of knowing if Melissa will go down the horror path this year, it’s almost certain we’ll see her next year back in the lead role in the seventh film in the franchise.

Those were the Queens of Horror. Which one can you can’t wait to hear about new projects?