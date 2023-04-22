The 6 worst live-action movies adapted from Disney animations

Chance to revive magic or just a sign of creative exhaustion?
In recent years, the disney gave himself body and soul to the remakes in live action of his most famous and beloved animations. Between mega-productions for cinema and smaller films to fill the catalog of Disney+, the studio seems willing to revisit all of its greatest classics – and in some cases, even works that haven’t even completed ten years since their release.
For some, this is a chance to revisit classic tales and modernize them, while a good portion of critics point to the lack of artistic intentions behind these remakes – but, one way or another, they are always at the top of the box office. Here, we gather the 6 worst remakes live action of the classic animations of disney!
Pinocchio (2022)
Launched in 1940, Pinocchio is one of the studio’s greatest classics, no exaggeration. Based on the dark fable of Carlo Collodi, the film guides us on the coming-of-age journey of a wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy. At the remakethe same formula is maintained, but without all the spice that makes the classic so outstanding.
With updates to “soften” the most “problematic” parts of the animation, the film ends up delivering very mediocre visuals and adds nothing new, original or poignant to the classic story. Even with Robert Zemeckis (in Back to the future) in direction, is a soulless remake that sounds more like an attempt to bloat the catalog of disney+.
Dumbo (2019)
if some remakes are content to follow the animations step-by-step, others decide to follow their own route and subvert the original stories. This is the case of Dumbo2019 film directed by Tim Burton which, in turn, is loosely based on the film of the same name released in 1941. And the result is, to put it mildly, uneven.
The film has a CGI well polished in the construction of the lovable little eared elephant, but all the human protagonists vary between unpalatable and just forgettable. In addition, it sounds ironic and hypocritical that the villain of the feature is a businessman willing to buy several circuses at his disposal and, in the process, form an entertainment monopoly while only seeking profit.
Maleficent (2014)
Before following the path of extremely faithful adaptations to classic and original films, the disney even tried to use the basis of animations to subvert audience expectations and provide new stories. maleficent is perhaps the best example of this, a film built on top of the narrative of Sleeping Beautybut with a different perspective.
And even if Angelina Jolie delivers one of the most iconic performances of his career, the film never manages to shy away from being a shallow experience. Here, the visual effects are poor and the narrative, while carrying a powerful message, does not offer a taste of the maleficent badass we wanted to see.
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
One of the most interesting things about Alice in Wonderland – both the original work of lewis carroll as for the animation disney of 1951 – is the narrative nonsensethat is, who is never concerned with making sense of the oddities and madness seen by a young woman alice in a strange and absurd land.
Tim Burton is the only director to appear twice on this list, and the reason is obvious. In your “remake“, if you can call it that, the director is more interested in creating an epic adventure full of eye-catching visuals, but with a story that neither entertains nor offers the same follies as the original – no matter how much part of the cast, like Mia Wasikowskastrive.
Mulan (2020)
When several of the princesses of disney received their treatment in live actionit was clear that other productions would go through the same, and so it was with mulanwhich won an adaptation in 2020. And if in the 1998 film we were invited to meet a warrior training to save her nation, here she wins almost everything with a kissed hand.
Many complain about the lack of mushu or the insertion of Xiannianga witch capable of turning into a hawk, but what does that really do? mulan a bad adaptation is the need to transform its protagonist into a superheroine, with the right to “special gifts” inherited from birth, instead of being a woman proving her worth through struggle.
The Lion King (2019)
Even if it is despised as “children’s cinema”, animation is a powerful form of storytelling, mainly due to its detachment from what is considered “real” and the possibility of placing, say, talking animals, as something believable. This is one of the reasons why The Lion King an absolute classic – but I’m talking about the 1994 film, not the remake.
Released in 2019 and directed by Jon Favreauthe film – which despite being “considered” live actionis still an animation with photorealistic effects – it lacks all the emotion contained in the story of simba. It’s almost like a wildlife documentary with talking animals, but lacking any kind of genuine expression or emotion, even with a stellar voice cast.