The 6 worst live-action movies adapted from Disney animations

Chance to revive magic or just a sign of creative exhaustion?

In recent years, the disney gave himself body and soul to the remakes in live action of his most famous and beloved animations. Between mega-productions for cinema and smaller films to fill the catalog of Disney+, the studio seems willing to revisit all of its greatest classics – and in some cases, even works that haven’t even completed ten years since their release.

For some, this is a chance to revisit classic tales and modernize them, while a good portion of critics point to the lack of artistic intentions behind these remakes – but, one way or another, they are always at the top of the box office. Here, we gather the 6 worst remakes live action of the classic animations of disney!