THE 6TH MANIFESTO: VENOM Presents releases videos of the second chapter of the special project for “The Chromatica Ball”

On December 12, 2022, the video creator’s VENOM Presents channel Carlos Lima announced yet another major project on Lady Gaga.

Entitled “The Sixth Manifesto: Chromatica Ball Series”the project has 6 chapters bringing recordings made by collaborating fans who were present in some of the 20 shows performed during the tour, in addition to recordings made by the Carlos.

Synopsis

“The Sixth Manifesto is a video series about Lady Gaga and the Chromatica Ball as a journey to healing. Produced by Venom Presents and the little monster community. Made by fans, for fans.”

Last Friday (07) and this Monday (10) the channel made available 2 videos that are part of the second chapter of the series, “CHAPTER 2 – BLOOD”. As in ACT I of the show, the special features the songs “Alice”, “Replay” It is “Monster”.

Watch:

Also watch the first chapter of the series, “CHAPTER 1 – THE MACHINE”:

On March 13, the channel also released a special video of the show for the song “Hold My Hand” in honor of the appointment of oscar received by the singer and her performance at the awards.

Check out:

The channel is also responsible for the incredible special called “98 Nights with Gaga – The Born This Way Ball Video Series” with various audiovisual contents of the tour. Episode releases happen in seasons, just like the current project.

Check out the episodes released so far below:

Be sure to check out the works by VENOM Presents. In addition to the projects, the channel also has other high quality editions with presentations by Lady Gaga and other artists.

