The 8 Best Netflix Movies to Watch in 2023, So Far

With the huge number of movies that we find in the Netflix catalogue, it can be difficult to decide which one to watch, isn’t it? Therefore, Oficina da Net brings you a list of the 10 best Netflix movies available to watch in 2023. Don’t waste time looking for what to watch on Netflix, dive straight into our list of the 10 best Netflix movies to watch in 2023 , until now. The list features the best releases on Netflix in recent weeks. So, prepare the popcorn!

The 8 best NETFLIX releases in 2023

Mystery in Paris (2023), Jeremy Garelick Mystery in Paris (2023), Jeremy Garelick

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston)​, now full-time detectives, struggle to make their detective agency successful. They are invited to their friend Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding on his private island, but problems arise again when the groom is kidnapped at the start of the festivities. This leads them to investigate every glamorous guest, family member and even the bride herself who become suspicious. In “Mystery in Paris”, Nick and Audrey Spitz face a high-stakes case that could finally give them everything they’ve always dreamed of: the chance to succeed at the detective agency and the long-awaited trip to Paris.

Luther: Nightfall (2023), Jamie Payne Luther: Nightfall (2023), Jamie Payne

In “Luther: Nightfall,” a feature-length sequel to the acclaimed “Luther” series, a serial killer wreaks havoc in London while brilliant detective John Luther (played by Idris Elba) is imprisoned. Luther is plagued by his failure to capture a cybernetic psychopath who defies him and decides to escape prison at all costs to complete the job. The film’s cast also includes Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard

Adama lost his sight in his childhood. His father’s sudden death exposes latent family conflicts with his half-brother, Ibrahim, who is considered a charismatic figure in the community. When Ibrahim becomes embroiled in a cycle of violence and disorder, Adama’s stability begins to crumble. To protect the people he loves, he must face his stepbrother and confront his destiny.

Father Johnny (2023), Daniel Jaroszek Father Johnny (2023), Daniel Jaroszek

Based on true events, the film tells the story of Patryk (played by Piotr Trojan), condemned by the court to perform community service in a mental institution after a robbery. There, he meets Father Jan Kaczkowski (played by Dawid Ogrodnik), who takes care of patients with great affection and humor, and motivates students at the vocational school to carry out charity work. A dramatic event unites the lives of the two, showing the strength of friendship and compassion even in the midst of adversity.

The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm

“The Night Nurse” is based on the thriller of the same name by Charles Graeber and follows the pursuit of Charlie Cullen, a male nurse suspected of being one of the most dangerous serial killers of all time. Despite leading an apparently normal life with his wife, Cullen, known as “Angel of Death”, would have murdered about 300 people in his 16 years of activity in different hospitals. We follow Amy, a nurse who suffers from exhaustion in the ICU and needs to care for her son as a single mother, but finds comfort and friendship with new nurse Charlie during long nights on the job. As accusations begin to mount, Amy is forced to put her life and the safety of her children on the line to uncover the truth.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022), Harry Bradbeer Enola Holmes 2 (2022), Harry Bradbeer

Mystery film about social issues. How about two Holmes to solve a mystery of historic proportions? Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter are back in “Enola Holmes 2”. Enola in her first official case as a detective needs to find a missing girl. For this, she will have the help of her friends and her brother, Sherlock.

On an Island Far Away (2023), Vanessa Jopp On An Island Far Away (2023), Vanessa Jopp

Zeynep Altin is exhausted from work overload and her family’s lack of consideration. However, her patience is crossed when the funeral home dresses her mother in a suit instead of her favorite dress. In search of a little peace, tranquility and self-discovery, Zeynep decides to escape Munich and take refuge in her mother’s secret cottage on a remote island in Croatia. The only problem is that the old owner, the rustic Josip, still resides on the premises.