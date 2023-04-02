The 9 assassins of the franchise ranked

Get ready for the new chapter of the saga!
with almost 30 years since the release of Panic (1996), the franchise slasher graced us with all kinds of characters. From murderers and potential boyfriends to family members going against their own lineage.
For you to prepare for the sixth film in the franchise and remembering some of the weak and strong points of the films, we separate in this list the 9 killers of Panic ranked. Grab your mask, pick up your phone and check it out!
Charlie Walker
After a third film with just one killer, Wes Craven decided to go back to basics with Scream 4. In it, the director brings Jill Roberts It is Charlie Walker like villains. However, if Jill stands out as one of the best Ghostface of the franchise, Charlie is one of the forgettable ones.
Or it could be if it weren’t for your relationship with Kirby Reedcharacter played by Hayden Penettiere. Aside from his knowledge of the horror genre and his amusing exchanges with Kirby, Charlie is one of those killers who seems to get involved just for the hell of it. “fun” in chasing Sydney.
Debbie Loomis
Following a vindictive approach, Scream 2 features a murderess “unlikely”: Debbie Loomis. The woman is the mother of Billy Loomis, murderer from the first film and seeks revenge for the death of his son. And why not blame Sidney Prescott for it?
Debbie’s motivation may be good, as well as her final moments, but it still lacked a spice to transform her into the great killer she believed she was. Indeed, she lacked becoming the ruthless, bloodthirsty-looking mother she was. Pamela Voorhees in the first Friday 13.
Mickey Altieri
Mickey Altieri is the other killer of Scream 2. interpreted by Timothy Olyphantknown for Santa Clarita Diet, his character stood out for being just crazy. Mickey’s plan, like some of the other killers on this list, was to become a star, the face of a series of trials. He may not have achieved his goal, but he still caused a lot of damage, including the death of Derek FeldmanSidney’s boyfriend at the time.
Richie Kirsch
O “requel” of Panic provided us with many positive points: the return of the original castnew charismatic characters is curious motivation for the assassins. Among them was Richie Kirschthe boyfriend of Sam Carpenterwho just wanted to put his script idea for a new film into practice.
Like this Amber Freemanhis partner, Richie is childish and his revelation as a murderer is, even, “fool”. But in the end, it’s just the icing on the cake that is Panic (2022), showing that the franchise remains the great madness it always was.
Amber Freeman
Amber Freeman is at this point on the list for the same reasons as Richie Kirsch, however, something stands out in the performance of Mikey Madison: your exaggeration. Something recurrent in the killers of Panic it’s how they go from docile people to real psychopaths. Amber stands out for being able to make this transition in seconds.
One moment it’s just best friends with Tara Carpenter. So you’re threatening Sidney and Galleyand then ask the women not to “hurt your face”. In the end, we only have a charred assassin giving her last scream with a knife in hand.
Stu Macher
Like this Billy Loomis, Stu Macher draws attention in the franchise for being the first. interpreted by Matthew Lillardforever remembered as the Sausage, your character is vicious and has no idea what he’s getting into. In a way, we see two sides of the same psychopathic madness in Panic (1996). On the one hand, someone wicked, on the other, a crazy person. And Stu deserves that position for giving himself entirely to this madness.
roman bridger
Scream 3 it’s not a fan favorite, but it still has its charm. being the most “camp” — term used by fashion to describe something exaggerated, creative and absurd — of the franchise, the feature decided to change the rules and present only one killer: roman bridger.
Not only that, but several events from the first film are rewritten here. We found out that Roman has involvement in the murders of woodsboro occurred in 1996 by the hands of Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, in addition to the fact that the boy is the half-brother of Sidney Prescott. Roman is still known as one of the most competent assassins in the franchise, totaling nearly 10 kills on your resume.
Jill Roberts
Charlie Walker may not be a favorite among killers of Panic. His motivation was weak and his character only stands out in the final moments of Scream 4. However, the same cannot be said of Jill Roberts. the character of Emma Roberts expands Sidney Prescott’s family in the worst possible way.
That’s because the girl is Sidney’s cousin who decided take the place of legend. The scene in which his participation in the murders is revealed is still one of the scariest in the entire franchise. Wanting to become a big star like Sidney, Jill even killed her mother to reach the top.
Billy Loomis
Billy Loomis may not have had the most haunting motivation of all the Panicalthough, a classic is a classic. Not only is he the first in a lineup of killers to make Sidney Prescott a target, he’s also the motivation for one of the films’ main rules: “It’s always someone you know”.
Including, the trauma related to Billy created several complicated situations in the other films. In Scream 2, for example, Sidney hesitates to save Derek Feldman, his boyfriend at the time, due to the risk of, again, being having an emotional relationship with the killer. Also, Billy Loomis was the main trigger for new movies of Panic.