With Kiss Day being celebrated on April 13, it’s impossible not to remember the iconic kiss scenes that cinema has given us over the years. From the romantic to the passionate, from the tender to the ardent, kisses on the big screen have the power to convey intense emotions and captivate viewers’ hearts.

With that in mind, we’ve selected the 9 best movie kiss scenes that deserve to be remembered on this special day.

Credits: Playback/Sony The 9 best movie kiss scenes

Best movie kiss scenes

“Gone with the Wind” (1939)

Scarlett O’Hara’s (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler’s (Clark Gable) kiss in the midst of intense passion is one of the most iconic kissing scenes in film history.

“Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

Elizabeth Bennett’s (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) in the rain, after a long journey of disagreements and mutual attraction, is a scene that melts hearts.

The kiss scene between Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) on the bow of the ship, with arms outstretched in the wind, has become an icon of romance in cinema.

“Spider-Man” (2002)

The upside-down kiss between Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), with rain falling in the background, is one of the most memorable kissing scenes in superhero movies.

“Diary of a Passion” (2004)

Noah’s (Ryan Gosling) and Allie’s (Rachel McAdams) passionate kiss in the rain, amidst an emotional story of forbidden love, is a scene that has captured the hearts of many.

The romantic, tension-filled kiss between Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), with the melodic soundtrack in the background, is one of the most iconic scenes in the vampire saga.

“Meetings and Disagreements” (2003)

The subtle and meaningful kiss between Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), in a moment of emotional connection amid the streets of Tokyo, is a scene that conveys a lot of tenderness.

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

The cute kiss between the adorable cocker spaniel Lady and the charming stray Tramp, sharing a plate of spaghetti, is one of the most iconic scenes in animated cinema.

“The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

The sweet and emotional kiss between Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley) and Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort), amid a tragic love story, is a scene that touched many hearts.