The 9 Moments Hailey and Justin Bieber rock coordinated looks

Hailey and Justin Bieber have made their mark on the fashion world individually and as a couple. Whether they mirror each other with hats, coats, oversized Complementing the pants or color scheme, the pair’s outfits rarely disappoint. Therefore, the best coordinated look in recent years.

If it’s up to Hailey Bieber, we’d be wearing this accessory in our hair this summer>

9 times Hailey and Justin Bieber wore coordinated looks