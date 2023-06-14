The 9 Moments Hailey and Justin Bieber rock coordinated looks

gothamGetty Images
Hailey and Justin Bieber have made their mark on the fashion world individually and as a couple. Whether they mirror each other with hats, coats, oversized Complementing the pants or color scheme, the pair’s outfits rarely disappoint. Therefore, the best coordinated look in recent years.
9 times Hailey and Justin Bieber wore coordinated looks
Both were seen in leather and denim for their London getaway. The Road founder and model paired a black flared leather jacket with straight jeans and angular-toe boots. Talking of accessories, she opted for a shiny emerald shoulder bag, rectangular sunglasses and chunky gold earrings. The’Deliciousthe singer looks good and informal out in one oversized A black leather jacket paired with flared jeans and a reddish-beige baseball cap completed his look with black sunglasses and white sneakers.
The day after the 2023 Oscars, the pair were spotted in baggy jeans and oversized Coates for a low-key lunch date in Los Angeles.
Hailey wore one oversized Black leather jacket over a Loewe polo shirt with skinny black sunglasses and a black Miu Miu quilted leather handbag. justin added light blue oversized Finish it off with a tweed jacket with jeans from her clothing line Drew House, and a neon pink beanie.
The couple wore their own version of the puffer to a Moncler event in London.
Hailey opted for a cropped ivory Moncler Genius x Alix Fraxinus gilet over a black long sleeve shirt and black cargo mini skirt. She finishes off the look with black lace-up heels by Magda Butrym adorned with bright red rosettes. Justin takes a more colorful approach with a vibrant cobalt blue puffer jacket – also from Moncler – and mixes it up statementpiece with a white T-shirt, a rambling Blue jeans, white sneakers and matching sunglasses.
biebers look Easy Look cool in a matching leather look on a winter walk through Manhattan.
Hailey wears one oversized Leather jacket over a navy blue hoodie and black slacks. She wore a denim Bottega Veneta handbag, small black sunglasses, and her signature gold earrings. Justin paired his wife’s muted outfit with a big black jacket of his own – he paired the outerwear with baggy black trousers, black rugged boots and a black beanie.
couple chooses comfortable Brown sweater and shades while walking in New York City. model puts a dear, Dark brown jacket over matching brown sweater and dark boyfriend jeans. The singer looks cozy in a caramel T-shirt, paired with a coffee-colored cardigan and wide cream trousers, topped off with a matching cream beanie and white sunglasses.
The two matched in cozy blue sweats as they took a stroll in Los Angeles. Hailey chooses one oversized Crew neck sweater in navy. Justin wears a neon blue sweatshirt with an orange image smileyWith wide blue jeans with a light wash.
Couple looks comfortable in this rambling Jeans and hat during a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles. Hailey is wearing a black North Face jacket over a brown sweater, matching brown beanie and light wash baggy jeans. justin picks one fuzzy He completed his look with a black jacket over a dark green sweatshirt and baggy brown jeans and a black cap.
Hailey and Justin looked matching at the 2021 Met Gala black tie outfit themed eveningIn America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, Hailey wore a Saint Laurent dress that featured a crystal-encrusted V-neckline, while Justin wore a oversized Black tuxedo over a classic white button-up shirt and white sneakers.
biebers appeared in ton sur ton,Paired with sleek white sneakers, the look is perfect for a stroll in Paris. Hailey opted for a mustard yellow leather combi-set and completed the look with matching mustard yellow fuzzy Hat and face mask. Justin, meanwhile, paired a navy blue jacket with a royal blue turtleneck and sweatpants, and completed his monochromatic look with a bright blue hat.
