The a cappella group ‘Rumor Has It’ feels like family Sing!

The twenty ladies of the singing group Rumor Has It share joys and sorrows with each other. You can hardly do otherwise if you have been singing together for half your life. He once took part in Holland’s Got Talent and on 10 June ‘Zing!’ can be seen in Will they be able to seal a place in the quarterfinals?

Maartje, Danielle, Anneloes, Annemiek, Jolinde and Nienke met in 2007 in a musical group. “We always went together in the car from Rijssen to Nijverdal. That’s how our friendship started”, says Ninke Krejkes. She is the point of contact and the cousin of the group. ‘” At one point Anemic was asked to perform. He thought it was more fun to do it together and it was allowed. At the time we were still billed as ‘Anemic and Friends’, laughs Nienke. “Once we got a taste after this performance, the name had to be changed quickly.” ‘Rumor has it’ ultimately originated in a fitting room while shopping. “Adele’s familiar number was on and Animeike stormed into my fitting room. She was convinced that this should be our name and it did. Everyone was immediately excited about it. We had already thrown down several options. , but it suited us perfectly”, says Nienke.

variety talent show

In 2013, the singing group took part in a talent search for the first time: ‘Saland’s Got Talent’. “We won that! We then did several performances in this area. Then we wanted to go one step further. We decided to sign up for ‘Holland’s Got Talent’. It turned out only slightly less well.” We found two Red Crosses there. But the program has created awareness, because we were able to do a lot of fun projects afterwards,” says Nienke. For example, ‘Rumor Has It’ is sung with the Orchester on the IJssel, but also by Rob De Nijs, Charlie Luske and Trijntje Oosterhuis. “We also set up our own theater performance during that period. We love being able to do things like this. We are also regulars at Balk Top Festival and A Capella Battle Let’s participate formally. We’ve won several times in the past.”

‘Music is about emotion’

Women mainly sing a cappella. “But if a certain project comes our way, we can deviate from it. We choose the songs together and Jolinde and I do the arrangements. We only sing our arrangements!” There’s a story in me or not.” Then the question is how do we want to express it. You can sing songs indiscriminately, but you will not touch anyone with that. I think music is about emotion. Everyone has their own story and we love when people can identify with our music.” The friends sing in both Dutch and English and coincidentally recently sang a Hebrew song for the first time. “Out of our comfort zone for once!”

one look is enough

Then came the program ‘Zing!’ on their way. The women were also very excited about this. “We got to meet so many nice people behind the scenes, but there were also so many nice singing groups. We can’t reveal anything right now, but we’ve had a great time together”, smiles Nienke. Because the women rehearse every week, they see each other often and they see it as a privilege. “There are groups of friends who rarely see each other. Especially when we were little kids. It’s hard to talk then. But we see each other every week anyway because of rehearsals. see. It’s great for our friendship.” For Nienke, a glance is often enough. “I only have to listen to other people’s breaths to know when to stake myself. You share joys and sorrows with and you know you can always count on each other. That’s what’s great about this group. It really does feel like a kind of family.” Nienke hopes Is that ‘Zing!’ become even more famous.”And that we can do even bigger projects in the future,” she concluded.

Excited to audition for the pop choir ‘Rumor Has It’? ‘Zing!’ Watch the third episode of, Saturday 10th June at 8:30 PM on NPO 1.