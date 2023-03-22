The absolute best horror movies on Hulu

hulu is full of fascinating horror titles. Before we jump into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let’s go over some worthy alternatives.

Hulu is home to the Swedish vampire story Let the Right One In (2008) and the body horror film Crimes of the Future (2022). There’s also the action film Shadow in the Cloud (2020), the Rebecca Hall-led ghost story The Night House, and the romance gone awry Fresh (2022). Lastly, you should check out Haunt (2019), Titane (2021), Censor (2021) and The Lodge (2019).

Now let’s go to a summary of the best horror movies on the streamer. All these films scored above 70 on Metacritic.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Reserve your seat for this surreal psychological horror film about the breakdown of a talented ballerina. Natalie Portman’s character, Nina, feels pressured to play not only the innocent and elegant White Swan, but also the dark and sensual Black Swan for the lead role in the production of Swan Lake. But she doesn’t fit the last swan mold as much as newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). The film follows his obsessive quest for perfection.

Sundance Institute Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark film follows a female assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes over the bodies of strangers to execute targets. When a mission goes wrong, she is knocked out of the pilot’s seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror then dare to watch this one.

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local swimming pool, then stumbles upon a stranger kidnapping her three tormentors. This touching Spanish-language film is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán.

IFC Filmes This Finnish creature flick is lifted straight out of your feathered nightmares. The film features Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that turns into a monstrous bird. The hideous creature stands in stark contrast to her family’s expectations of perfection. So it’s like a cursed version of ET Well, maybe not. You can watch and draw your own conclusions.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET While not a full-on horror movie, Thelma is a powerful supernatural thriller that deserves a spot on this list of the best. A young woman starts college and grows closer to a classmate. It soon becomes clear that she has heavy powers. This stunning and haunting Norwegian coming-of-age film is not to be missed.

hulu If you consider yourself incredibly capable, invisible killing machines so scary, you might be watching some of the cutscenes in Prey through your fingers. This addition to the Predator franchise takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and focuses on a young warrior named Naru. Watch this one for a compelling underdog story about a human fighting with determination against a powerful alien.