The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

From the essential works of Kubrick and Tarkovsky to recent hits like Villeneuve Dunethere is no shortage of excellent sci-fi movies to choose from. HBO Max. And if you’re looking for something to watch, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones that you can stream right now below.

Here are the best sci-fi movies on HBO Max for March 21st.

columbia pictures The Thirteenth Floor (1999) A sci-fi murder mystery with comparisons to The Matrix, this underrated film is well worth a look. When the inventor of the 1937 virtual reality simulator in Los Angeles is murdered, his protégé becomes the prime suspect. Notably, Vincent D’Onofrio is among the cast.

Screenshot from Roadside Films/YouTube After a worldwide economic meltdown, Australia becomes a dangerous Wild West in this post-apocalyptic drama from Animal Kingdom director David Michôd. Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce are huge as survivors assembled on an action-packed cross-country mission.

legendary images Two titans unite in this enjoyable – but forgettable – monster movie. True to its title, Godzilla vs. Kong sees a few rounds between the two giants, while the humans tinker with creating a secret weapon. At least it has a decent soundtrack. Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González and Julian Dennison star.

This adaptation of the Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill is… everything you need in a sci-fi action movie. Tom Cruise. Emily Blunt. A plot with time travel. A smart script. Cruise plays Major William Cage, a public relations officer who finds himself at the forefront of a battle with an alien race. Unpredictable and ambitious, The Edge of Tomorrow is a home run.

paramount movies More Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg, that’s it. And Dakota Fanning! This sci-fi action film, based on the 1898 HG Wells novel, follows a father who must protect his children and reunite with their mother when giant aliens invade Earth. Big action and heart make this basically everything you want from an alien movie.

Warner Bros. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster is back on HBO Max. The epic based on the novel by Frank Herbert recently won a string of Oscars, including best original score and cinematography. Follow the long story of the Atreides family as they find themselves at war on the deadly planet Arrakis. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and more form an extremely impressive cast.

A24/YouTube Prepare to be deeply disturbed and fascinated by this unique sci-fi horror. Scarlett Johansson plays an alien roaming the streets of Scotland, preying on innocent men. With amateur actors, improvised sequences filmed with hidden cameras, and a lens that captures the alien’s perspective, this mesmerizing film is unique in more ways than one.

Touchstone Images A sci-fi horror from M. Night Shyamalan starring Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix and Abigail Breslin. A priest stumbles upon a series of circles in his cornfield, created by extraterrestrial life. It’s no Sixth Sense, more a suspense-building exercise than a eureka-moment twist, but it’s still worth a dip if you’re after a sci-fi horror chill.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis photo via Getty Images A classic action movie starring Arnie, Predator follows an elite paramilitary rescue team pursued by a technologically advanced alien.

United Artists Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Remakes are rarely better than the original, but sometimes there is a notable exception. The 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers builds on the already excellent sci-fi horror from 1956, telling the story of a health inspector and his colleague who realize that the people of San Francisco are slowly being replaced by drone-like replicas. . Creating an atmosphere infused with dread and paranoia, with Donald Sutherland in the lead, Invasion of the Body Snatchers has been hailed as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time.

Arnie stars in this sci-fi action movie based on a short story by Philip K. Dick. A construction worker receives an implanted memory of an exciting adventure on Mars. Things get wilder from there in this ambitious sci-fi classic.

20th century fox A cyberpunk thriller from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). Strange Days stars Ralph Fiennes as a former LAPD officer who uses illegal technology involving memory to solve the murder of a prostitute. Some would say this is an underrated 90s sci-fi gem. Now that it’s back on streaming, give it a try.

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Based on the dystopian young adult science fiction novel by James Dashner, The Maze Runner kicked off an entertaining movie franchise. Dylan O’Brien stars as Thomas, a 16-year-old who wakes up in the middle of a gigantic and intricate maze, accompanied only by a group of other boys. This intriguing setup delivers a solidly entertaining adventure – the best of the trilogy.

Pictures from Warner Bros. If you haven’t seen The Matrix yet and somehow don’t know the major plot points, well done for avoiding spoilers for 23 years. Sequels Reloaded, Revolutions, and Resurrections are also on HBO Max.

Tension Images/YouTube/Screenshot Colossal might seem like a romantic comedy on the surface, but it has surprisingly dark layers underneath. This dark comedy stars Anne Hathaway as an out-of-work alcoholic journalist who returns home to New Hampshire after her British boyfriend (Dan Stevens) dumps her. What happens next is extremely unexpected and a huge metaphor: she discovers she has a connection to a colossal Kaiju monster destroying Seoul, South Korea. Yes, Colossal has a lot of soul, a remarkable performance by Jason Sudeikis and an imaginative, sometimes moving story.

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images An ’80s classic, The Fly is a remake of the 1958 film of the same name, only with added gore and Jeff Goldblum. David Cronenberg’s film has become a classic in its own right.

Screenshot from Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET This sci-fi mystery from one half of the duo that created Westworld (Lisa Joy) is pure wonder, but the interesting insights are well worth a look. Throwback follows Hugh Jackman’s Nick Bannister, who uses a machine that can see people’s memories.

The sci-fi action movie that put director Neill Blomkamp on the map. The found footage hybrid film drops you right into the intense action of an alternate 1982 when an alien spacecraft appears over Johannesburg, Africa. A unique, exciting and slightly political classic.

Warner Bros. Gravity is the ultimate scary, stomach-churning space movie featuring a total of zero aliens. He follows Dr. Sandra Bullock’s Ryan Stone, an astronaut trapped in space as she attempts a seemingly impossible return to Earth.

Screenshot Mosfilm/YouTube/CNET Get past Stalker’s slow start and you could say you’ve seen an existential masterpiece of Russian cinema.

Photo by LMPC via Getty Images Before Stalker, Andrei Tarkovsky made huge leaps into science fiction cinema, with his complex, character-centric play about astronauts having wild hallucinations that may or may not be real. The 2002 US remake of Solaris is also on HBO Max, with George Clooney’s novel added.

sony photos This huge, low-budget sci-fi starring Sam Rockwell has it all. It has Sam Rockwell. A Clint Mansell score. A claustrophobic retro setting and wonderfully melancholy moonscapes. Hard sci-fi ideas. The basic premise: A man nearing the end of a three-year solitary stint on the far side of the moon suffers a personal crisis. A must watch.

Manson International A warning to the body horror averse before you start playing this sci-fi from David Cronenberg. Scanners follows people with special abilities, including telepathic and telekinetic powers. Not the first on this list to become a cult classic after an initial lukewarm response, Scanners made a lasting impression, not least because of a memorable scene involving an explosion to the head.

Warner Bros. Don’t Worry Baby (2022) This tentative entry in a science fiction film list is chosen because it includes elements of science fiction thrillers. Set in a utopian business town in what feels like the 1950s, a housewife (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect that the place’s founder (Chris Pine) is hiding a dark secret. It might not be a 10 out of 10 movie, but Don’t Worry Darling is an absorbing mystery in more ways than one.

pandora cinema Bunnies have never been so scary. Donnie Darko is as dark as its title suggests, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular high school senior whose sleepwalking causes him to inadvertently escape a fatal accident. Donnie has visions of Frank, a frightening figure wearing a bunny suit who tells him the world will end in 28 days. Manipulated by Frank, Donnie starts committing crimes.

Screenshot Miramax/YouTube/CNET Roberto Rodriguez isn’t the most popular with Star Wars fans right now, mostly for making a character do a pointless ballerina twirl in the divisive finale of The Book of Boba Fett. The College, run by Rodriguez, isn’t great, but it’s not bad either, following teenagers who investigate mysterious happenings at their school.

Reiner Bajo The box office of this disastrous film by Roland Emmerich bombed harder than the moon falling into its center. However, as a cheesy B-movie, Moonfall is not a total disaster. Astronauts, conspiracy theories and a waning moon are just some of the things you can expect from a story that follows a mission to save humanity.

A light action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds isn’t always going to hit the mark, but sometimes that’s what you need in one night. Free Guy follows a bank teller named Guy who discovers he is a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game.