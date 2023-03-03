The academic agenda of the POT arrived in the Torices neighborhood

The Planning Secretariat developed an academic conference on the Territorial Planning Plan, within the framework of the alliance between the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena and UN-Habitatunder the methodology Block by Block, which employs the use of the Minecraft video game for community participation. The last workshop was held at the Torices neighborhood in the La Unión sector and included the participation of the community, social leaders, students and graduates of the Architecture program.

“This space is developed together with the Cartagena District Mayor’s Office in order to carry out a participatory public space workshop under the Block by Block methodology developed by UN-Habitat. What this workshop generally seeks is to achieve, through Minecraft, a 3D construction game, so that the local population directly involved can participate and give their opinions, ideas and concepts regarding public space”, he pointed out. Alejandro Saavedra, UN-Habitat delegate.

The day began with a tour where the local community pointed out and exposed the main problems and conditions of the area, showing the participants involved the different places of interest, congregation, and permanence for the residents of the neighborhood; Subsequently, the participants put their creativity and ability to design and co-create the public space they want for their community to the test. The purpose of the workshop was to involve citizens in land planning as part of the construction of the POT.

The Block by Block methodology has been implemented by UN-Habitat in 87 cities around the world, with an estimated impact of 1.8 million people.. In the case of Colombia, these processes have been successfully implemented in cities such as Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and Cúcuta. Previous experiences that show how technology can be used as a didactic tool for participatory urban planning and design, taking into account that it transcends the existing difficulties of the population, and allows them to capture ideas and concepts in relation to technical components in a very simple way. of urban design, in this case, the public space and its surroundings.

Etelvina Romero, president of JAC La Uniónparticipated in the space and expressed “this activity helps us as a community to develop all the problems we have within the sector and in turn link them in the Land Management Plan, to have benefits such as good security, parks and a good environment” .

The academic agenda of the POT continues; subsequently, workshops, forums, training programs and exchange of experiences will be presented; These activities are aimed at the general public and the programming will be published on the page Web pot.cartagena.gov.co. and in the different channels of the Mayor of Cartagena and the Secretary of District Planning.