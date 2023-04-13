The Acclaimed Elisabeth Olsen Thriller You Probably Haven’t Seen

Wild land is an intense and emotional 2017 drama that features a brilliant performance by Elisabeth Olsen.

The film, directed by taylor sheridanreceived positive reviews and won over audiences with a story that blends mystery and drama.

Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is a wildlife tracker who works on a Native American reservation.

In one of his searches, he finds the body of a young woman who has been brutally murdered. The discovery rocks the local community and leads FBI agent Jane Banner (Elisabeth Olsen) to investigate the case.

As they work together, Lambert and Banner uncover a dark and dangerous plot that could endanger the lives of everyone around them.

In addition to Jeremy Renner and Elisabeth Olsenthe list of Wild land features outstanding performances by Jon Bernthal, Gil Birmingham, Julia Jones and Kelsey Asbille.

Yes, it’s definitely worth watching. Wild land.

The film has an intriguing plot and well-developed characters, which captivate the audience from the beginning.

the performance of Elisabeth Olsen is especially notable, with the actress delivering an emotional and nuanced performance.

Wild land it also addresses important topics such as violence against women and the relationship of indigenous peoples with nature.

Curiosities

The director taylor sheridan he is also responsible for the scripts for “Sicario” and “At Any Cost”.

The production was filmed on a Wyoming Indian reservation, which brought authenticity and realism to the story.

critical consensus

Wild land received positive reviews from the specialized press. In the website Rotten Tomatoesthe film has an approval rating of 88%, with the critical consensus saying:

“Guided by powerful performances from Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, ‘The Savage Land’ is a mystery thriller that offers an insightful look at life in Native American communities.”

Wild land it is an impactful and emotional production that is worth watching.

With a smart script, exceptional performances and an important message, the film is one of those productions that stay in the viewer’s mind for a long time.

For those who like intense and exciting dramas, this is an excellent choice.

Wild land is available on Globoplay for subscribers of Telecine.

See the trailer: