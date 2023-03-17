The action and suspense film with Ana de Armas that you need to watch today

007 – No Time to Die (007 – No Time to Die) is the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise and the last to feature the actor. Daniel Craig in the lead role.

Ana de Armasnominated for an Oscar in 2023 for Blonde, is also in the film.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunagathe film was released in September 2021, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plot takes place five years after the events of 007 – Against Specter. Bond is retired and living in Jamaica when he is contacted by an old friend, Felix Leiter of the CIA, asking for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

Bond is dragged into a dangerous mission and must face a mysterious villain named Safin, who has terrible plans for the world.

In addition to Daniel Craigthe cast has Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes like M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw like Q and Jeffrey wright as Felix Leiter. Rami Malek plays the villain Safin.

007 – No Time to Die received generally positive reviews, with emphasis on the performance of Daniel Craig and the direction of Fukunaga.

The film was praised for bringing an emotional and satisfying end to Craig’s journey as Bond. However, some critics pointed out the film as too long and with a slightly confusing plot.

Interestingly, this is the last film of Daniel Craig as James Bond, after five films in the role of the secret agent.

Furthermore, the screenplay was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridgecreator of the series “Killing Eve” and “Fleabag”.

Despite the challenges faced during its production due to the pandemic, 007 – No Time to Die managed to deliver a rousing and thrilling action film, and it’s a worthy farewell to Daniel Craig like James Bond.

In general, 007 – No Time to Die is a must-see movie for fans of the franchise, with a good mix of action, romance and suspense.

And with the presence of Ana de Armas in one of the new characters, the expectation only increases to see the actress shining on the big screen.