The action-romance movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt that you haven’t seen

passengers is a science fiction film released in 2016, directed by Morten Tyldum and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

The film was one of the most anticipated at the time of its release, mainly due to the weight of the cast and the intriguing premise.

The plot takes place on a spaceship that travels to a new planet, carrying more than five thousand passengers in cryogenic sleep.

However, after a ship malfunctions, two passengers, Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) and Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), wake up 90 years too soon, trapped in the spaceship and with no chance of returning to their deep sleep.

The two need to deal with the loneliness and despair of being alone on the ship, while trying to find a way to fix it and survive.

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Aurora Lane, a writer who boarded the ship to write an article about the new colony.

Chris Pratt plays Jim Preston, a mechanic who wakes up 90 years too soon.

The cast still has Michael Sheenlike the robot bartender Arthur, and Laurence Fishburneas the only other passenger awake on the ship.

passengers is a visually stunning film, with stunning special effects and an immersive soundtrack.

the chemistry between Lawrence and Pratt is undeniable, and their acting is solid.

However, the plot runs out of steam in the second act, and some questionable narrative choices leave the film with an unsatisfactory ending.

Even so, it’s a movie worth watching for anyone who likes science fiction and drama.

Curiosities

The film’s script was included in the Hollywood Black List, which is an annual selection of the best scripts not yet produced.

the role of Jim Preston was originally offered to Keanu Reeves but he ended up turning down the offer.

was originally offered to but he ended up turning down the offer. To prepare for the role of Aurora Lane, Jennifer Lawrence trained in dance, singing and violin.

critical consensus

passengers received mixed reviews from experts. At the Rotten Tomatoesthe film has a 30% approval rating from critics and 63% approval from audiences.

The general consensus is that the film has a promising start and a strong cast, but is marred by an unbalanced plot and an unsatisfying ending.

passengers it has an intriguing premise and a weighty cast, but ends up getting lost halfway through.

Even so, it is a film that can please fans of science fiction and drama, mainly due to the beautiful production and the chemistry between the protagonists.

It’s worth watching with moderate expectations.

passengers is available on Star+.

