The agent who is bursting Lotus in high elo

The release of a new map means that, over time, we discover some agent that completely dominates it. now three weeks after the implementation of Lotus in VALORANT, we already have that agent who has taken complete control of the map. And no, it’s not Duelist. Rather it is a Sentinel that seems to be bursting and could continue this trend in professional matches.

We talk about sage. As the statistics portals show us, Sage is completely destroying this mapadding a win rate far superior to the other agents in the same location. This, especially at Radiant levels. Serving the numbers that they offer uswe can see that Sage has a 56.7% winning percentage on this map, which is complemented by a combat score of 214. Yes indeed, his win rate reached up to 64%.

Sage has no rival in Lotus, the new VALORANT map

While Sage is one of the least-elected agents globally, seeing your potential at the higher ranks can give you a big boost. This means that in your next games you could find more players who bet on using the Sentinel. The reason to see Sage at such a good level on this map is his ability to help the team.

Sage’s wall allows the entire team find new angles throughout the entire map. With it, it is possible take out a first casualty that allows the whole team to reposition itself and, with it, destroy the rest of the enemy agents. There is even the possibility of creating a wall that allows you to see the legs of the enemies that circulate around the corners.

We’ll see how long it takes players to find a counter to the power of Sage in Lotus. By now you know that you can abuse its power to continue climbing in the ranked queues.

