The ‘Airport Design Challenge’ contest for children begins – Aviation News Transponder 1200

This April 1, 2023, the call to enter the new contest of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began, and that promotes each year, the Airport Design Challenge (ADC). This contest is held year after year and invites students in grades 1 through 12 to sign up to design, through play. Minecraft, An airport. The FAA’s Department of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Space Education organizes and sponsors the contest.

The contest can be individual or in teams of 5 participants. They will be guided by aerospace experts, as well as FAA engineers. They will meet professionals in the aerospace industry and learn from them. The idea is that students together with parents and teachers can apply their knowledge in the creation or modification of an airport.

Instructional modules cover topics ranging from airport design to pavement and lighting, then structures, and finally, innovative growth. Module knowledge check assignments and screenshots of student designs are used to assess progress and provide feedback.

The FAA invites children and young people from all over the world to enter this contest and demonstrate their skills in both the Minecraft and student games. If you want to know more about this contest, enter here.

