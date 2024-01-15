The amazing redesign of iPhone 16 has been leaked, this is the news

Apple fans may be in for a slight surprise when Apple releases its next wave of iPhones this fall. In recent weeks, several media outlets and independent insiders, including 91 Mobiles and MacRumors, have shared alleged CAD-based renders of 91 Mobiles’ entire portfolio. iPhone 16,

In 2024, it looks like Apple will be giving more love to the entry-level models, giving them slight design improvements to the back casing. The leak suggests that the camera island of the iPhone 16, and possibly its Plus variant, will also get a pill-shaped makeover. Other changes are reported for the 16 Pro and Pro Max models. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s dive in.

New design of iPhone 16

in pair of iPhone 15 In the current generation, we have camera lenses arranged diagonally on a square glass protrusion. In upcoming versions, Apple will replace it with a pill-shaped vertical camera island, similar to what we first saw on the iPhone

iPhone 16 CAD pic.twitter.com/EWpt53aCZ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) 5 March 2024

The rest of the device profiles will probably remain unchanged. The full-screen aesthetic on top of the Face ID cutout is here to stay, as is the physical layout of the buttons. There isn’t much reliable information, but the A17 series is expected to feature a new silicon model with minor camera refinements.

What do you think about this new iPhone 16? pic.twitter.com/SqPlDXZkwq — Divine Chinamrem (@Divine__001) 3 March 2024

This is a potentially big design change for Apple, and it will undoubtedly make the iPhone 16 a distinct upgrade from its predecessor, the iPhone 15. However, is this a positive change?

Come back iPhone X It’s a fun idea, especially since Apple has used the same square camera bump design since the iPhone 11 series. This will give the iPhone 16 another visual difference from the iPhone 16 Pro, no matter what the price.

Changes in iPhone 16 Pro

On the iPhone 16 Pro models, it looks like Apple is happy with the update it introduced for the iPhone 15 Pro pair. The only visible change will be an additional button located below the power button on the right edge of the phone. If reports are to be believed, it will not be a physical button.

🚨🚨The iPhone 16 Pro will have a similar design, a larger action button, and a new capture button This is based on leaked CAD renders pic.twitter.com/aUVbfVtfwA — Tech Fabrizo 𝕏 (@joberlK) 10 March 2024

Instead, this new button will be flush with the phone’s frame and may also have capacitive sensors below it. Rumors suggest that it will be used as a camera shutter button and could be customizable just like the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro Duo. It’s great to see the element popularized by Lumia and Xperia phones returning!

To accommodate this new button, Apple is also moving the antenna to the other side. Once again, titanium will be implemented to create premium iPhones, but we may get a new color known internally as “white titanium.”

Under the hood, the smaller “Pro” model in 2024 will also receive the same tetraprism 5x telephoto zoom treatment that’s currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. On the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we can see Apple taking a cue from Samsung and equipping it with a 10x zoom camera.

It seems that some internal updates will affect the overall dimensions as well. 91Mobiles claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be taller, wider and thicker than its predecessor, measuring 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mm. Barring that, the aesthetic profile will be the same dull affair that Apple first introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro line.

