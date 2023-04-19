The AMD Radeon 780M smoothly moves any game at 1080p

We already have the first complete performance tests at 1080p of the iGPU AMD Radeon 780M. In this specific case, the tests belong to a laptop, the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming. This mounts an APU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS accompanied by a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Obviously if you are interested in the performance of this iGPU, it is because it will be used in the next generation portable consoles.

This is also quite relevant, since the tests were at a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. This implies having quite faithful performance tests before the launch of the console ASUS ROG Ally. Essentially the same graphics, and the same screen resolution. Specifically, this console offers a refresh rate of up to 120FPS and, as you can see below, practically no game will be able to take advantage of it.

To get into context, this iGPU offers 12 CUs under the architecture RDNA3which gives a total of 768 Stream Processors at a frequency of 2800MHz.

AMD Radeon 780M iGPU performance in benchmarks and gaming at 1080p

Regarding its predecessor, the AMD Radeon 680M, we are talking about a 12% performance improvement in 3DMark Fire Strike, and 15% in 3DMark Time Spy. Not bad if we take into account that this ASUS device uses 32 GB of RAM DDR5 at 5,600 MHz. The Radeon 680M was used in a computer with faster LPDDR5X memory. It must be remembered that the iGPU, the faster the RAM, the better performance it offers.

The tested game that worked best was the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a very undemanding game that reached 130 FPS at High quality. Obviously, it is not that it is a game designed for the console. Have cyberpunk 2077which was able to move between 70 FPS with a mixed graphics setting between Medium and Low. Horizon Zero Dawn was able to hit 60 FPS, Doom Eternal the 83 FPS (Medium), Fortnite the 78 FPS (Medium), force horizon 5 the 86 FPS (High) and the Grand Theft Auto V 81 FPS (Very High). On the other hand, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2with recommended graphics, and the AMD FSR in Performance mode, a respectable 106 FPS.

Thus, limiting the refresh rate to 60 FPS, the ASUS ROG Ally, and any other console with an AMD Radeon 780M iGPU, will offer tremendous performance. You have to remember that it is a portable console, so it really doesn’t make much sense to overcome the 60 Hz barrier. Doing so is basically squeezing the hardware more than necessary, to drain autonomy faster. If this is not a concern, another option is to cap the FPS and increase the visual quality.