The American tournament becomes the most watched VCT during the first week

The universe Valorant received April in the best possible way. During the first week of the month and also the last days of March, we witnessed what was the first week in the three major competitions of the Valortan Champions Tour (VCT). EMEA, Americas and Pacific gave the initial kick to this long-awaited and quite renewed competitive ecosystem of Valorant, after the first week the Leaderboards of the respective regions are taking shape.

Except in Americas, both in Pacific as EMEA the teams have already played two rounds so you can begin to imagine what the Classification would be like. However, we will leave the competitive analysis for another time, because in recent days the statistical figures for the first week of competition in each of the regions have been revealed and there is a surprise: the VCT Americas it vastly outperformed the other two tournaments in terms of peak viewership.

American popularity almost trumps European attraction

According to the site Esports Chartshe VCT Americas had the best start of this new Valorant ecosystem, the American championship that has among its participants LOUD (reigning world champions), Sentinels, KRU and Leviathan it registered a peak of more than 407 thousand viewers simultaneously. This figure was given during the game between Sentinel and 100Thieves, in what was the first confrontation of the contest. The duel between North American squads captured all the attention, however during the second day an interesting confrontation between Brazilians was left with the Top 2: LOUD and MIBR they recorded a peak of 338,910 viewers.

Both Top 1 and Top 2 of America have been well ahead of the best figures for both EMEA like in Pacific. With regard to the European region, the game with the highest peak in spectators was a cross between BBL Esports and Karmine Corp where 288,816 were registered; while in the Top 2 in Europe it appears again BBL but this time in his second game against fnatic (288,669); Finally, a little behind, the confrontation between koi and NAVI on the first day with 270,258 viewers simultaneously.

