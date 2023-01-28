The Among Us crew arrives at the smashlike “Fraymakers”

The game indie multiplayer Fighting Platformer, fraymakershas revealed a new help based on among us in its early access trailer. For the uninitiated, Fraymakers is a game similar to Super Smash Bros. using various indie game properties, developed by the team behind the Super Smash Flash fan game, McLeodGaming.

Like its inspiration, it’s a platform-based fighting game where up to two players face off and try to knock each other off the stage. The game was developed and funded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2020, managing to exceed its initial goal and going through various stretch goals, such as a Switch port and alternate soundtracks.

This game features fighters from various indie games like Octodad, Orcane from Rivals of Aether, Ultra Fishbunjin 3000 from Slap City, and The Watcher from Slay the Spire. Alongside these playable fighters, players can call on a number of support characters during gameplay, all hailing from various popular indie games like CrossCode, OneShot, and even productions like Newgrounds’ Tankman.

While Kickstarter backers got a chance to test the game with a trial back in August, fans will have the chance to try the game in Early Access now, with new help based on Among Us.

The Early Access trailer goes over the various characters featured in the game, such as the fighters mentioned above, along with the various assists that can be summoned.

In addition, it highlights that four more characters will be added during this early access period, along with scenarios and assists. This includes the #1 most requested support according to a survey conducted for the game, which adds Crewmate and Impostor from Among Us.