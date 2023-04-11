The animations come to Counter-Strike 2 and one of them reminds us of Ronaldinho

Even though that him boom of the limited proof of counter strike 2 has stalled, interesting things keep leaking about the next update. At first it was said that the characters in the shooter They would have new animations, but now the first leaks showing these movements have come to light. One of them reminds us of the famous gesture that Ronaldinho made after scoring a goal. However, the youngest could liken this gesture to the viral “de chill” that became so popular in Tik Tok. counter strike 2 It continues to have very original aspects and we are discovering them little by little.

If you thought that with the official launch of counter strike 2 The leaks and rumors were going to end, you were very wrong. During the last weeks, new details of the shooter king who are going to have an important relevance from summer on. We have already observed the new types of knives that will arrive and the new graffiti that will be relevant on the server. Furthermore, it has been shown that the head hitbox will be highersomething that will allow more headshots. However, the last thing that has been leaked will not be important for the competition, as it would be related to the animations of the characters.

counter strike 2 will feature new animations and gestures

The famous leaker Gabe Follower published in his account of Twitter the first images about the animations that will come to Counter-Strike 2. In these tests it is observed how the characters will have new “teasers” in the first and third person. Nevertheless, Follower himself sees it as very difficult for these animations to be done in the middle of competitive matches. These sequences are stored in different files, so they could not be done at the end of the game either, at which time different animations currently appear. Everything seems to indicate that, for the moment, these animations will be available in the mode danger zone. You can already check how these animations would look inside the video game.

Finally after a week, my good friend @ansimist figured out how to demonstrate first-person taunts in @CounterStrike pic.twitter.com/5U75P7OeQN — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) April 9, 2023

In this video you can see different animations starring the hands of the character. One of them reminds us of Ronaldinho’s charismatic gesture after scoring one goal, while another seems to be the beginning of the famous Haka by Gerard Romero. These would be the first images, but it has been ensured that there are many more animations in which more parts of the body appear and not just the hands. As has been highlighted, everything indicates that it will be something for danger zoneWell, it seems difficult for us to be making these jokes in the middle of a competitive match. We have enough with him Teabagging.