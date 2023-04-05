The ARAM community request to make the game more fun

Over time, ARAM is a mode that has received different changes. Months ago Riot Games massively updated this game mode. Big changes to the champions and new implementations on the map were the main novelties of this year. First came the hexportals and then the rubble of the turrets by destroying them. However, the latter was removed due to multiple criticisms from players.

After several months with these updates, the community has sent several messages to the developer asking for new improvements for this game mode. The objective is to give it much more life and that users can have fun without any problem. This led to the fact that, hours ago, the user u/Koiouapublish in the subreddit from League of Legends a petition for the video game itself.

Does ARAM need to recover the bans?

As this user explained, Riot Games should re-implement the bans within this game mode. As they highlight, we are facing one of the most fun game modes, but some champions ruin the game experience. Being a random mode, these characters can appear at any time, but if they can be denied it would completely change this dynamic.

Looking back, the only time we encountered those bans in ARAM they arrived with him patch 9.7. This was in April 2019, when Riot Games swapped the Howling Abyss for Butcher’s Bridge. Far from it, we saw no more bans in ARAM, something that many players believe could be a more than interesting improvement for the title.

We also come across proposals that the bans be completely random. This would be much more similar in nature with this game mode. They even highlight the ban before queuingeliminating a possible added time of ban and without people knowing what your sanctioned champion is going to be.

