The auto-scoped pistol is now available in Fortnite

A few days ago we talked about a leak that revealed a new weapon for the game that automatically aimed and shot enemies. This is already available at Fortnite and it is about the pistol with automatic sight. Let’s see how it works and how to get it.

This new weapon was enabled in the game on the morning of Tuesday, April 18, 2023. It is a blue rarity pistol that we can find on the ground, in chests, and in other sources of loot. Its main attraction is that it automatically follows the target when shooting. In fact, Epic Games emphasizes how useful it is when both we and the opponent keep moving.

You can see a video of the gun in action at the next video.

To use the new auto scoped pistol weapon in Fortnite simply we must keep the target within the huge circular sight that appears when aiming. This will cause it to start filling up a meter. The number of lines that change color is representative of the number of bullets that will hit the target when the trigger is released..

We’ll see how the community receives Fortnite this new weapon and how it will alter the meta. For now, there are already those who are describing it on social networks as “a gun for hackers.”

Fountain: Official account of the game in Spanish on Twitter