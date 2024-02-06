The Avianza Animal Welfare Seal trains professionals in the poultry sector at Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).

The Spanish interprofessional association of poultry meat, Avianza, has organized an exhaustive training day for professionals in the poultry sector, where more than ninety attendees from all over Spain have been able to study and receive in-depth training on a topic as relevant as animal welfare. Specifically, the training revolves around the new B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Certificate, specific to the poultry meat sector, called Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).

This animal welfare seal was created with the aim of demonstrating the responsibility and awareness of the poultry sector with those forms of production that respect animals, improving good animal management practices and, therefore, greater efficiency and higher products in animal production. Contribute to quality. ,

The day included presentations from Dr. Ana E. Blanco, agricultural engineer in animal production, and Antonio Alegre, a veterinarian specializing in poultry, who carefully explained each key point to understand the certification. Ranging from the specific characteristics of the AAWS seal, through to technical regulations in the animal welfare context as well as audit procedures for farms and processing plants.

The poultry sector has a moral and ethical obligation to provide the birds with the greatest possible animal welfare, guaranteeing not only compliance with current regulations, but standards beyond the law, said Arne Zaldavar, Technical Director of Avianza. And he added: Consideration of animal welfare is increasingly present among consumers and, therefore, the Spanish poultry sector needs to commit to increasing its confidence with a certification such as Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).).