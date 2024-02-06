The Avianza Animal Welfare Seal trains professionals in the poultry sector at Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).

The Spanish interprofessional association of poultry meat, Avianza, has organized an exhaustive training day for professionals in the poultry sector, where more than ninety attendees from all over Spain have been able to study and receive in-depth training on a topic as relevant as animal welfare. Specifically, the training revolves around the new B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Certificate, specific to the poultry meat sector, called Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).
This animal welfare seal was created with the aim of demonstrating the responsibility and awareness of the poultry sector with those forms of production that respect animals, improving good animal management practices and, therefore, greater efficiency and higher products in animal production. Contribute to quality. ,
The day included presentations from Dr. Ana E. Blanco, agricultural engineer in animal production, and Antonio Alegre, a veterinarian specializing in poultry, who carefully explained each key point to understand the certification. Ranging from the specific characteristics of the AAWS seal, through to technical regulations in the animal welfare context as well as audit procedures for farms and processing plants.
The poultry sector has a moral and ethical obligation to provide the birds with the greatest possible animal welfare, guaranteeing not only compliance with current regulations, but standards beyond the law, said Arne Zaldavar, Technical Director of Avianza. And he added: Consideration of animal welfare is increasingly present among consumers and, therefore, the Spanish poultry sector needs to commit to increasing its confidence with a certification such as Avianza Animal Welfare Spain (AAWS).).
Arne Zaldivar, Ana E. Blanco and Antonio Alegre during AAWS training.
Improving good animal management practices contributes to greater efficiency in animal production and higher product quality. Therefore it is important for all poultry farming professionals to be aware of the relevance of this certification to their companies.
Avianza Animal Welfare (AAWS) is an initiative formulated in the common seal B+ commitment to animal welfare, a project that originates from the agri-food interprofessional organizations of the Spanish livestock-meat sector and which is supported by the interprofessional organizations of each sector. brings together. Represented. Obtaining AAWS certification specific to the poultry meat sector is required to authorize use of the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Mark.
The Avianza animal welfare reference for broiler birds aims to lay the foundation for the strictest animal welfare standards in the production of meat birds. The objectives adopted with the certification of the Avianza Animal Welfare Reference are to evaluate the animal welfare of poultry farms and processing centers in a standardized and objective way.
In addition to ensuring compliance with Community legal rules on animal welfare, it raises standards above the legal minimum as it expands the areas of action and control referring to the five freedoms of animal welfare.
On farms, staff are evaluated on aspects affecting feeding, behaviour, handling and management and their relationship with the birds, facilities and health. While processing centers include aspects related to the effects of operations by personnel, transportation and related operations, housing and stunning operations (either electrical or controlled atmosphere), slaughter and potential injuries during these practices. The assessment is done through audits in which direct and indirect conditions affecting poultry are verified.
This certification is carried out by certification bodies, and is part of the continuous assessment through follow-up audits, which ensures continuous compliance with the requirements established in the Avianza animal welfare context.