The bad moment that Virtus.pro is going through on his return to CS: GO

After his return to CS:GO, Virtus.pro was eliminated from the RMR and will not be able to defend his title, and now the team has downloaded the IEM Rio.

After the ban imposed by ESL and BLAST, the Russian organization recently returned to play under its name in the Valve shooter. However, Virtus.pro’s return to CS:GO is not going in the best way and the good results do not appear. The recent Major champion He did not qualify for Paris and now he dropped out of an important tournament because of the situation the team is going through.

Recently, Virtus.pro had its long-awaited return to CS:GO after a year since ESL and BLAST, among others, vetoed him from their tournaments. As we all know, this situation occurred due to the relationship of the Russian organization with the Kremlin, in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finally, Virtus.pro was able to break this link and successfully re-integrated his team, which disputed the competitions under the name of ‘Outsiders’. Despite this, the return is not being as they wished and theyThe poor results led them to withdraw from the IEM Rio 2023.

In this case, Virtus.pro played the RMR of Europe B with the aim of qualifying for the last CS:GO Major. Nevertheless, the Russian team was eliminated with a 1-3, defeating only SAW and losing to B8, Into The Breach and MOUZ consecutively. Thus, for the first time in history the current Major champion cannot defend his title. Given his confirmed absence in Paris, the organization took action on the matter and resigned its participation in the IEM Rio. “In our current form, we believe that participation in the tournament will not bring satisfaction, neither to the team nor to the fans” explained in his statement. Finally, they assured that they “will bet” on a better formation for the roster.

Definitely, Virtus.pro will not be at IEM Rio 2023 and its place will be taken by Imperial Esports, as confirmed by ESL. We still don’t know when we will see the Russian squad again or if there will be any changes, but it is clear that they are not satisfied with the current situation.