The band of Christian origin that sold out all the tickets in Brazil

The band Paramore, which will perform in Brazil in the coming days | Photo: Zachary Gray/Paramore Handout

The speed with which tickets for Paramore concerts evaporated left many people in awe. This week, the rock band arrives in Brazil for its fifth tour, with sold-out shows in Rio de Janeiro (9) and São Paulo (11 and 12). The 9,000 tickets for the presentation in Rio ended up in 27 minutes. In São Paulo, there were 18,000 tickets for a single date, with more than 40,000 fans in the online queue before they were released for sale. Entrees ran out in moments and a second night was added. The result was the same: it didn’t work for anyone who wanted it.

This is how it is all over the world and it has been for some time. Since bursting onto the emo/pop-punk scene 19 years ago, the Tennessee-based troupe have been a real sensation with their high-energy songs, underscored by a performance by singer Hayley Williams. She was 13 when she met the other boys in the band at a homeschooling program in the city of Franklin. Since then, the formation has had comings and goings, but the vocalist has always remained firm at her post.

The Christian faith was something that brought the members together right away and a subject that remains on the agenda of interviews to this day. One of the musicians has already stated that he does not see Paramore as a Christian band, but a band formed by Christians. And that Paramore does not exist to preach to its fans, but since faith is something important to the members, it ends up appearing in the compositions. In the case of Hayley, she has already struggled a lot with the subject of spirituality, going through moments in which she was very connected with religion and others of distance and various questions.

Clash with the fans

Last year, the band caused controversy with their more conservative fans by taking a stand against the US Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision, even donating concert proceeds to organizations that facilitate access to abortion once the litigation won media. About the negative repercussions, Hayley preferred to look at the glass half full. “A part of me understands that this was good because if we were talking the same ideas to the same fans as always, it would just be an echo chamber,” she told an English newspaper.

Almost two decades after its formation, it is natural that the group has changed a lot. Aesthetically, even if we are going through a revival of the sounds of the beginning of the millennium, it is not possible to say that Paramore remain stuck in the style that enshrined them. In the last albums (there are already six, counting This Is Whyreleased in February), the band opened up to more alternative and dancing influences, talking to new audiences and becoming a reference for artists of the current generation, as is the case of the young singer Billie Eilish, who idolizes Hayley and has already called her for a duet at the important festival American Coachella.

In the lyrics, Hayley goes through a moment of disenchantment with society, severely criticizing everyday hypocrisies. In This Is Why, song that names the new album, in addition to singing lines like “if you have an opinion, maybe it’s better to keep it to yourself”, she looks at the post-pandemic world with extreme laziness. Even she is too lazy to leave the house and socialize with others. It’s a good thing that Brazilian fans are not on the same frequency and sold out the approximately 45,000 tickets for the three upcoming shows.