The bar is high in synchronized swimming competitions – Ermelo van Neu!

Four swimmers ZEW in debut in demonstration competitions

ERMELO – Saturday was the annual demonstration competition for synchronized swimming for the North and East region in Ralte for age group 1 and juniors. The Ermelo association ZEW was represented by four swimmers. In Sole Age 1, Cathalijn finished in fifth place with her “fingers crossed” performance. It set the bar high, because it’s not (so) easy to convey emotion in your performance. Emma and Nienke’s “Pirates Duet” had to settle for 7th place. A pretty cool feat when you consider that one of the swimmers lost his nose clip shortly after the dive. This means getting water up your nose with every movement and ‘just’ swimming for the rest of the two minutes. In juniors, Elsa Lien managed to place 7th with her single to hypnotic music by Adele.





In a performance competition, a performer swims to music, say a ballet performance in water, where figures and swimming strokes alternate. Synchronized swimming is a jury sport, judged on three components: execution, difficulty, and artistic effect. During execution, it is evaluated how the figures are technically executed. The better the split or vertical position in the water, the higher the score. Part of the difficulty lies in the complexity of the figures, the speed of the movements and how the pool is used (zigzag or just a straight line). The artistic effect is about how the music is translated into the movements and the outward expression of the figures and swimmers. The average of these three assessments determines the final score.

During the annual synchronized swimming finals show in three weeks time, everyone can cheer on the synchronized department's performance at the Caluna Swimming Pool. Further information will be given on the website www.zew-ermelo.nl. Children, both girls and boys, who love swimming, dance and music, and who have at least a Swimming Diploma B can join the training to give it a try.