The battle for abortion rights in the US “is not over,” Biden said

The fight for the right to abortion “is not over,” US President Joe Biden said this Sunday, five decades after a landmark Supreme Court ruling guaranteed that right, before the court reversed its decision in june.

«Today should have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade,” the Democratic president said on Twitter, referring to the original ruling.

Today should’ve been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, MAGA Republican officials are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions. But this fight isn’t over. —President Biden (@POTUS) January 22, 2023

“Instead, Republican MAGA officials” (supporters of former President Donald Trump, using his slogan Make America Great Again) “are waging war on the right of women to make their own health care decisions.”

Biden added: “I have not stopped fighting to protect women’s reproductive rights, and I never will.”

Last June, the highest US court dynamited this jurisprudence, considering that the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy was not protected by the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, to which Trump gave a very conservative composition, has thus allowed some twenty states governed by Republicans to prohibit or severely restrict access to abortion.

In his tweets on Sunday, Biden insists that “women’s right to choose is non-negotiable” and calls on Congress to pass legislation that would use the language of the “Roe v. Wade,” binding on state conservatives.

But the 80-year-old president does not have much of a chance to be heard: in Congress, the House of Representatives has just passed into the hands of conservatives, and in the Senate the Democratic majority is narrow.

Biden has had to make do with issuing limited-scope executive orders since June 2022.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to detail, in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the “Roe v. Wade,” a new round of regulatory action.

The White House this time wants to protect access to mifepristone-based pills, which make it possible to terminate a pregnancy in the first weeks.

Abortion rights activists have also announced rallies on Sunday in several US cities to commemorate this anniversary.

