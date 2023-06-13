The Beatles make a comeback thanks to AI

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 48 Views

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney has announced that a new single from the former rock group is in the works. The Beatles are reunited one last time, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Paul McCartney made the announcement in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday. He talked about how artificial intelligence (AI) was used to recreate the late Beatle John Lennon’s voice on this year’s standout single.

The single is based on a 1978 Lennon demo called ‘Now and Then’. It was given to McCartney after Lennon’s death in 1980. Lennon’s voice was taken from the demo and pasted into a contemporary production. The single would probably be a qualitative expansion of the songs on the demo.

The idea to revive The Beatles through AI originally came from filmmaker Peter Jackson. In their 8-hour documentary about a British rock band, technology was used to separate the performers’ voices from background noise.

McCartney’s announcement comes at a time when the music industry is grappling with AI. Artists like McCartney adopt that technique. Several AI-produced singles have already been released by artists such as Drake and Kanye West. Others see AI as a threat to their property rights.

The AI ​​can’t tell us what the former bandmates thought of the single. In 1995, George Harrison, the other deceased Beatle, still called Lennon’s demos “absolutely useless”.

read this also


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

When is Coachella 2024? Dates are known and tickets can be bought.

Coachella announces dates for 2024 and tickets can be bought from Friday By Man Style …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved