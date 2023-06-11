The Belgian Cats leave for the European Championship in a good spirit after their second consecutive win against China

The Belgian Cats opened the last practice gallop at the Leuven Sportouge filled with 3,100 spectators. All three Julie Allemand, Julie Vanloo and Emma Meismann shine and above all, act meticulously. This resulted in a 15–3, 27–8 and 29–16 bonus “bye game” after the first quarter.

However, China wanted to avoid a second consecutive punishment against the Belgian women. With an improved defense and notably faster basketball, China slowly but surely clawed their way back into the game. Luo Xinyu scored no less than 21 points in the first half (including 7 on 7 shots, 4 on 4 bombs), and the score developed from 36-21 to 44-32 and 48-40. The Cats gasped and went to the locker room with only a 53–46 bonus. In the third quarter, Emma Meisman continued to shine, but China still rallied to a score of 62–54. With a bomb by Julie Allemand, among other things, it went to a 71–59 Belgian lead after three quarters. In the final quarter, the Belgian Cats were up 71–61. Laure Résimont also scored key points to lead the Belgians to a 79–66 bonus. With Antonia DeLaere and Kyra Linskens on, the Cats still went the distance at money time: 87–71.

In the revolving Sportoise, Belgium’s well-deserved victory in the penultimate final stage was no longer in danger. So the Belgian Cats’ practice campaign ended on a positive note. Certainly also because none of the final selection of 12 was injured and the plane can board the European Championship and Israeli Tel Aviv early on Monday morning.

Belgium-China 89-81

Quartz: 29-16, 24-30, 18-13, 18-22

Belgium: Ramette 0, Delray 10, Racimont 12, Meiseman 20, Linskens 9, Munanga 2, Geldof 2, Becky Massey 3, Lissova 3, Billie Massey 0, Wanlu 16, Allemand 12

“It is right that we are among the favorites for the European Championship”

The Belgian Cats are favorites for the European Women’s Basketball Championship, to be held in Israel and Slovenia from June 15 to 25. “And rightly so”, his French coach Rachid Mezien did not hide his ambition. “You also have to have the courage to express that ambition. You always have to keep your feet on the ground, but after two bronze medals, you can dream of more.”

Mezian is generally satisfied with the preparations for the European Championships. “We are ready to start the European Championships, but will continue to grow during the tournament. There are still some things that can be refined. We need to become more consistent. The smallest details count. One moment Carelessness can cost you dearly. We can play quickly and skilfully, that’s our style, but defensively it’s mainly about concentration and that needs to be improved. We still give the opponent too much firepower. Handing over ammo. But that is typical of a young team. It is because of inexperience that we sometimes make mistakes.”

“We have to show our qualities at the European Championships,” says Julie Allemand. “With the whole group the preparation was less, but we learned from it. Now we know what we can do and what needs to be improved. We are going to the European Championship with ambition. Our group is still young, But have gained a lot of experience at club level this season. It is important to use that experience. Our basic five is very strong and we also have switches that pay off. We can go for a medal.

Belgium won bronze in 2017 and 2021. “It’s not a reference,” says Allemand. “Every European Championship is different. The opponents are different, we also have new players. We live in the present and work with the qualities we have now. We just have to focus on our matches. Israel in the opening match It will not be easy to fight in their own country and then there will be strong opponents like Czech Republic and Italy.You should not think that we are going to beat our group.