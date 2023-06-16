The Belgian Cats roam the European Championship and easily sweep aside host nation Israel

The Belgian Cats got off to a great start against the host nation Israel (FIBA 49) at the Tel Aviv Arena. Emma Meesemann and Kyra Linskens scored in the paint and Julie VanLoo added a quick three-pointer: 7–0. Wanlu continued to uncork bombs and at 14-6 the Cats had their first gap after a study period. Emma Meesman committed a second foul after barely five minutes and disappeared on the bench. Julie Vanloo and Julie Allemand pushed the Belgian Cats to a 20–8 lead, but Israel showed resilience and Alyssa Baron and Yarden Garzon softened to 23–18 with three-pointers each. The Israeli fans created a hellish atmosphere and the Cats had to change gears in the closing stages of the first quarter. Julie Allemand with a good drive and Laure Résimont with a bomb ensured a 28–18 Belgian lead after the first quarter.

© Belga

Laure Racemont continued his momentum, scoring 11 points without a miss, including two three-pointers, and was the driving force behind a 34–18 lead. Belgian cats were launched. With Emma Meesman again on the bench and a point from Becky Massey, it quickly went to a score of 40–18 in favor of the dominant Belgian women. Kyara Linskens made it 50-26, but again landed badly on her right elbow and had to go to the bench for treatment. The Vanloo/Meesman/Allemand trio did not give up and after a stellar first half, a 61-34 bonus flashed on the scoreboard at the halfway mark. In the first half, the Belgian Cats had great shot selection: 22 of 34 shots, 9 of 15 three-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws.

National coach Rachid Mezian: “Perfect preparation for the Czech Republic” He said, ‘I cannot help but be happy with the way we have started this tournament. We’ve been able to rotate and it’s all in preparation for our next group match against the Czech Republic, which comes up on Friday. Was this match too easy? we will see tomorrow. Czech Republic definitely have more experience and hence it will be a different game as well. Against Israel we stayed focused till the end, with respect to the opponent, and that also explains why the score went up so high.

At the start of the second half, Julie Vanloo continued to unpack with a delicious assist towards Emma Meesman and scored her fifth bomb herself. Meesman went 73–41 in his thirties and was immediately put to rest. Bethy Mununga picked up a rebound and Antonia Delere also made a 3-pointer. National coach Rachid Mezien wisely rotated with the entire selection and the starting five getting a well-deserved break in the third quarter and Becky Massey also put forty on the scoreboard: 81-41.

The Belgian Cats started the final slide with an 85–43 bonus. However, all the players stayed till the hole. Lots of effort and defensive intensity also led to 90-45:100-50 after freshman bombs from Laure “The Mask” Racemont and Kyra Linskens were successful in the century. In the end, Belgium women won with 108-59 after a captivating performance

Captain Emma Meesman: “It is to our credit that it went smoothly” “It was easy, however we made sure of it. We started well with pace and aggression. We were ready. We have to do the same tomorrow and above all recover well. “The substitutions rested the basic players but got everyone involved in the tournament. It’s not always easy for the substitutes to think when they will play. Everyone played and it’s good for everyone’s confidence, especially when our level is low. Not done.

At this European Championship, the Belgian cats immediately showed their business card. Israel ranks only 49th in the world ranking. In his seventh consecutive major tournament, an opener has won by more than 100 points. There is not much rest for the Belgian Cats, however. Tomorrow morning (Friday) they will play the second match in Group B against the Czech Republic at 11.15 am Belgium time. The Czechs won their first match after a nail biter and 58–61 against Italy.

Belgium-Israel: 108-59 Quartz: 28-18, 33-16, 24-9, 21-15 Belgium: Ramette 0, Delray 5, Racimont 22, Meiseman 23, Linskens 12, Mununga 0, Geldof 4, Becky Massey 7, Lissova 5, Billy Massey 0, Wanlu 16, Allemand 14

© Belga