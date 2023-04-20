The best allied mobs in Minecraft Legends

In total there are 12 allied mobs in Minecraft Legends and each one of them can help us in different tasks, so here are the best ones.

Athough it does not seems, Minecraft Legends is a strategy game, with complicated battles and even more complex decisions. Especially when choosing our army before entering a Piglin base.

Luckily, the allied mobs are very diverse and each of them can help us in a certain task. However, not all of them are equally useful, so it can be somewhat confusing while we are playing.

To make your life easier as we bring you the best mobs in Minecraft Legends, as well as a bit about each creature so you know who to summon and when.

All mobs in Minecraft Legends and their abilities

The mobs that are available in Minecraft Legends and their abilities are as follows:

Golem: Planks: Launches powerful ranged attacks. Sandblasted: Deals heavy damage to structures and knocks enemies into the air. Ground Stone: Can stun enemies and is effective against ranged enemies. Mossy: Removes debuffs and heals allied mobs.

Zombie: Resistant to debuffs and has a disruptive melee attack

Skeleton: Long range and capable of shooting over walls

Creepers: Deals a lot of damage to enemies and structures and causes fear to those it doesn’t kill

Warrior: A powerful melee ally

First: Rock: Throw large rocks at Piglins Diorite: Spawn other Golems Brick: Creates shields to protect allies Oak: Powerful ranged attacks with a cannon



The best mobs in Minecraft Legends

Every allied mob in Minecraft Legends has its own individual uses and abilitiesbut some are better than others. This will change if we are in a PvP fight or in story mode.

Here’s our ranking of all the mobs in Minecraft Legends, with S Tier being the best and C Tier being the not-so-great ones:

The first

The First Ones are very powerful and will probably stay alive no matter what you throw at them. They each have their own abilities and are perfect for balancing out your army, especially since they only take up four slots.

Warriors

One of the best things about warriors is their power. They hit a very large area and are very good in any battle. This combined with the fact that we don’t need to spend any resources for them to fight makes them a pretty cheap and effective ally.

creepers

Creepers are the key to structure damage. If we need to cross walls of a player or a Piglin they are the best.

They are fast, efficient, and usually capable of taking down a wall with one or two explosions. Obviously, when they explode, they will disappear, but a good number of them will open areas for us before needing reinforcements.

As the meta changes and players find new ways to raid Piglin’s or other players’ bases, we’ll update this article. Stay tuned!