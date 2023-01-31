The best augmented reality games for Android in 2023

Augmented reality games are still a new concept. And if you have a good memory the first seriously popular augmented reality game was the Pokémon Go. And he did not succeed because he was RAbut because it had the franchise Pokemon behind.

Before this big explosion, augmented reality video games were proof of concept games and things like that. And not much has changed, actually. Most of the augmented reality games are still proof of concept and style games.

However, Google’s ARCore and general interest in the technology seem to be driving things forward. There is a lot of untapped potential in this field.although if you want to start enjoying AR you know that it is possible.

For this reason, here you have the most interesting augmented reality video games that, today, we have in the Google Play Store for phones Android. It sure sounds familiar to you.

Best augmented reality games for Android

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs: this game is what you would expect from an AR game about the popular bird-dropping franchise. The game sets the puzzle on a nearby table using your camera.

A slingshot is then used to launch birds into the structure to try to shoot down all the pigs. The game features 70 levels, some of the classic Angry Birds characters, and much more.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been updated in a couple of years, so we don’t think the developers will add more. The augmented reality part can be a bit finicky at times, but overall it works well.

Draconius GO: Draconius GO is similar to Pokemon GO, but with dragons instead of Pokemon. Players roam the real world, find dragons, capture them, and use them to fight other players.

The mechanics and even the graphics are very similar to Pokemon Go, right down to the stylized map you walk on. However, we don’t think that’s a bad thing, because Pokemon GO has pretty good graphics. Those who have played one will no doubt be familiar with the other.

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: this one of the best crossover games that uses augmented reality. It’s like a traditional game of the franchise where you have to keep an eye on malfunctioning animatronics.

However, in this game they jump off the walls towards you while you give them electric shocks to keep them away. The game is endless, so you can play anytime anywhere.

There are also some collectibles that you can get to build your own animatronics. The game hasn’t been updated for a year, but it still works pretty well on most phones.

Jurassic World Alive: is an augmented reality game with similar mechanics to games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pokemon Go. Players roam the real world in search of various dinosaurs to collect.

From there, players take on other players and can even create hybrid dinosaurs in the game’s lab mode. The game had some glitches early in its development, making it difficult to recommend. However, it seems to have reached its peak.

It’s also unique in that you can subscribe to the game for additional rewards instead of relying solely on in-app purchases. Whether the subscription is worth it or not depends exclusively on you.

Orna: is undoubtedly one of the best augmented reality games for mobile. It is presented as an RPG with GPS. You move through the real world and the game treats it like a dungeon. The battles are turn-based, like the old JRPGs from the 90s, so it’s pretty easy to play.

The game also includes over 1,000 items, 50 character classes, and PvP. The game starts off a bit slow but once you get going it’s a hard game to stop. Along with Niantic and Dragonius GO, this is probably the best example of an augmented reality game on Android.